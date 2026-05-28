Asare Mistake Puts Ghana’s Goalkeeper Spot in Doubt

Benjamin Asare’s grip on the Black Stars’ number one jersey has weakened following his performance in Ghana’s 2-0 defeat to Mexico in Puebla, with head coach Carlos Queiroz now facing a goalkeeping decision that was expected to be straightforward just weeks ago.

The Hearts of Oak captain had appeared to have secured the starting berth through an impressive qualifying campaign. He featured in six of Ghana’s World Cup qualification matches, kept five clean sheets and conceded only one goal across that stretch, performances that drew wide praise and positioned him ahead of established rivals Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Jojo Wollacott.

The Mexico friendly changed the atmosphere around his position. A costly error by the 33-year-old contributed directly to Ghana’s defeat at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc and drew sharp criticism from supporters and commentators, reopening a debate that the technical team had seemed ready to close.

The timing is particularly difficult. Queiroz is due to announce Ghana’s final 26-man World Cup squad on June 1, one day before the Wales friendly at Cardiff City Stadium. That announcement will resolve the question one way or another, but the Mexico display has made the decision harder than it appeared it would be.

Ati-Zigi, who is based in Switzerland and brings exposure to higher-level European football, and Wollacott both represent credible alternatives should Queiroz decide a change is needed. The goalkeeping coach overseeing the unit faces the task of advising on a switch that carries real risk either way: keeping Asare rewards his qualifying contribution but extends uncertainty about his form, while a change so close to the tournament disrupts a settled preparation.

Ghana open their World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto before facing England and Croatia in Group L. The quality of those opponents makes having a settled and reliable goalkeeper essential.