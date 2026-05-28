Arsenal Eye £80m Move for Aston Villa’s Rogers

Arsenal are moving to intensify their pursuit of Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers, with manager Mikel Arteta targeting the 23-year-old as a summer priority even as the club prepares for the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

According to talkSPORT, early talks have already taken place between Arsenal and Aston Villa, with Villa demanding a minimum fee of £80 million for the England international. That figure reflects Rogers’ standing as one of the Premier League’s most impressive attacking midfielders this season, having contributed 14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions.

Arsenal will not be alone in their pursuit. Manchester United, Chelsea and PSG have also identified Rogers as a target, making this one of the more competitive transfer battles of the summer window. The weight of elite interest is likely to keep Villa’s asking price firm, and could push it higher if a bidding war develops.

The timing of any transfer is complicated by Rogers’ own priorities. Reports indicate the midfielder wants to focus entirely on the World Cup before making any decision about his future, a stance that may delay formal negotiations until after the tournament concludes. England are competing at the 2026 World Cup and Rogers is expected to feature.

From Arsenal’s perspective, the attraction is clear. Arteta has used the midfielder as both a central operator and a number 10 during scouting assessments, with Rogers’ ability to combine goalscoring with creativity seen as precisely the profile the Gunners want to add to their squad. Villa, for their part, have shown no urgency to sell and retain the player under contract, giving them leverage to hold out for their asking price or above.