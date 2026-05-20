Arsenal Fan Who Went on His Knees to Celebrate Turns Out to Be Rafarazzi CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Rafarazzi African Couture, Rafael Mensah, has congratulated English Premier League giants Arsenal F.C. following the club’s triumph in the 2025/2026 Premier League season.

The fashion entrepreneur, who is also known as a staunch supporter of the North London club, described Arsenal’s league success as a reward for years of hard work, patience, discipline, and consistency. According to Rafael Mensah, the club has shown great determination throughout the season and deserves every bit of the celebration after emerging champions of one of the toughest football leagues in the world. In a video circulating on social media after Arsenal’s title victory, Rafael Mensah was seen going on his knees in excitement while celebrating the club’s success, a moment that has attracted reactions from football fans online. Speaking after the triumph, he praised the players, technical team and supporters for keeping faith in the club despite difficult moments over the years.

“Arsenal’s victory is not just about football. It is a story of patience, unity and belief. The team stayed focused and worked tirelessly for this moment. As a proud Arsenal supporter, I am extremely happy to witness this achievement,” he said. Rafael Mensah further commended the leadership of manager Mikel Arteta for transforming the team into title contenders and eventually champions. He noted that Arsenal’s success should serve as motivation for young people and sports lovers across Africa to remain committed to their dreams regardless of challenges. “This victory teaches us that success does not happen overnight. You must trust the process, remain committed and continue pushing no matter the obstacles,” he added. Rafael Mensah also expressed confidence in Arsenal’s chances in Europe, insisting that the club is capable of ending the season with another major trophy. According to him,

Arsenal will defeat Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and go on to lift the UEFA Champions League trophy in Budapest. “I strongly believe Arsenal will complete the season with a double. They have the quality, confidence and mentality to beat Paris Saint-Germain and win the Champions League in Budapest,” he stated. Arsenal’s 2025/2026 Premier League triumph has sparked celebrations among supporters across the world, with many describing it as one of the club’s most memorable achievements in recent years.