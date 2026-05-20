Africans Communicating Africa to Be Launched in Accra on May 26

Africans Communicating Africa (AfriComms Africa), a pan-African foundation dedicated to promoting authentic African storytelling, will launch officially in Accra on May 26 as part of Africa Day celebrations.

The initiative seeks to nurture a new generation of African communicators and strengthen the continent’s voice in global discourse, particularly in an era increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and digital communication.

The launch, dubbed the “Communicating Africa Summit”, is expected to bring together thought leaders, communication professionals, creatives, diplomats, academics, media practitioners, and governance experts to deliberate on how Africans can take greater ownership of the continent’s narrative.

Discussions would focus on political communication, corporate communication, diplomacy, sustainability and climate communication, amid the growing influence of youth-driven digital storytelling in shaping Africa’s image and future.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mrs Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, a Communications for Development Advocate, said the summit would provide a strategic platform for bold dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas among African communicators.

She said the initiative was aimed at creating stronger and more inclusive spaces for Africans to define and project their own stories to the world.

“The Communicating Africa Summit brings together and showcases leading voices in Ghana and across Africa from different communication spaces, reflecting the evolving landscape of African storytelling,” Mrs Fiagbenu said.

She explained that although Africa had many communicators, there was the need for more dynamic and collaborative platforms where professionals could connect, share experiences, and influence global narratives about the continent.

Ms Fiagbenu encouraged African communicators, media professionals, storytellers, creatives, and institutions committed to authentic African narratives to participate in the launch and support the movement.

She said the initiative would mark the beginning of a broader effort to strengthen Africa’s narrative power and build a vibrant network of professionals dedicated to telling African stories with clarity, confidence, authenticity, and purpose.

Participation details and updates on the launch are available on AfriComms Africa’s social media platforms and website.