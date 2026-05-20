MoCDTI Minister Tours OMC Centres in Greater Accra, Urges Commitment to Digital Skills Development

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, on Wednesday led a team to inspect selected training centres under the One Million Coders Program (OMCP) across the Greater Accra Region.

The monitoring visit, which forms part of ongoing efforts to ensure quality delivery and operational readiness of the programme, took the Minister to centres including the Accra College of Education in Ayawaso West, Gbegbeise JHS in Ablekuma West, and the Mamprobi Community Information Centre (CIC) in Ablekuma South.

At each location, the Minister interacted with trainees, facilitators, and coordinators, gaining first-hand insight into the learning experience, challenges, and progress being made under the initiative.

Addressing participants, Hon. Sam George reaffirmed government’s commitment to equipping Ghanaians with relevant digital and coding skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy.

He emphasised that the One Million Coders Program is a cornerstone of Ghana’s digital transformation agenda, designed to ensure that no Ghanaian is left behind. “This programme is about creating opportunities,” the Minister noted.

“We are building a future where young people across the country have access to the digital skills they need to compete globally and contribute meaningfully to national development,” He added.

The Minister also used the opportunity to assess infrastructure, connectivity, and overall readiness of the centres to support both in-person and online learning. He commended the dedication of facilitators and the enthusiasm of participants, while assuring them that government remains responsive to feedback and committed to continuous improvement of the programme.

The One Million Coders Program, a flagship initiative of the Ministry, is being implemented in collaboration with key technology partners and training institutions to provide accessible, flexible, and inclusive digital skills training across all 16 regions of Ghana.

The monitoring exercise is expected to continue in other regions as the Ministry intensifies efforts to scale up the programme and deepen its impact nationwide.