Armed Man Storms White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Trump Evacuated

Cole Thomas Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, California, rushed a security checkpoint armed with a shotgun, handgun and several knives at the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington on Saturday night, triggering gunfire and forcing President Donald Trump and his cabinet to be evacuated from the venue.

The suspect exchanged fire with law enforcement officers when he was intercepted and taken into custody, interim Washington Police Chief Jeffery Carroll told reporters. A United States Secret Service agent was struck by a round but was wearing a bulletproof vest and is expected to be fully recovered. The agent has since been discharged from hospital.

Trump described the gunman as a “lone wolf” and said he was “taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service,” adding that the vest “did the job.”

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the suspect rushed the security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton at approximately 8:36 p.m. and that officials had “no reason to believe at this time that anyone else was involved.”

Allen now faces two charges: using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, according to United States Attorney Jeanine Pirro. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Secret Service subsequently converged on a home believed to be associated with Allen in Torrance, a Los Angeles suburb, to execute a search warrant. Sources told CBS News that Allen told law enforcement following his arrest that he wanted to shoot Trump administration officials. Investigators have not confirmed a final motive.

Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn said in a statement: “Tonight, a coward attempted to create a national tragedy. He underestimated the protective capabilities of the United States Secret Service and was stopped at first contact.”

The incident drew condemnation from lawmakers and world leaders, with many expressing relief over the safety of those present and praising the law enforcement response.