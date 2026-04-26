Julius Debrah At 60: A Life of Service

Today marks the 60th birthday of Hon. Dr. Samuel Julius Debrah, a man whose journey from humble beginnings in Akorabo near Suhum to the highest offices of Ghanaian public service reflects resilience, loyalty, and leadership. Born on April 24, 1966, Dr. Debrah’s early life was shaped by discipline and hard work, values instilled by his parents—his father, James Debrah, a cocoa officer, and his mother, Kate Opoku, a trader and transporter.

His education spanned CRIG Primary, Wisdom Preparatory, Mpraeso Secondary, and Achimota School, culminating in degrees from the University of Ghana in Archaeology, Sociology, and Heritage Studies. He combined academic pursuit with practical enterprise, working in Okaishie market before entering politics.

Dr. Debrah’s political career began with grassroots roles in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), serving as Eastern Regional Propaganda Secretary and later Regional Chairman. His persistence as a three-time parliamentary candidate in Suhum demonstrated resilience. His leadership extended nationally when he became CEO of the Ghana Tourism Board, overseeing its transformation into an Authority.

In 2013, he was appointed Eastern Regional Minister, later Greater Accra Regional Minister, and subsequently Minister for Local Government and Rural Development. His emphasis on grassroots participation in governance earned him recognition. In 2015, President John Mahama appointed him Chief of Staff, a role he reprised in 2025, underscoring trust and loyalty at the highest level.

Beyond politics, Dr. Debrah is celebrated as a husband to Victoria Debrah and father of four. His life embodies humility, consistency, and impact—qualities that have led many to see him as a potential future flagbearer of the NDC.

As he turns 60, Ghana reflects on his legacy: a leader who rose from village roots to national prominence, combining intellect, enterprise, and service. His journey is a reminder that true leadership is built on character, loyalty, and results.