Caltech Graduate Faces Assassination Charges After Dinner Attack on Trump

Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old engineer and part-time tutor from Torrance, California, will appear in federal court on Monday charged with the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington on Saturday night.

United States Attorney Jeanine Pirro confirmed that Allen faces two counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon, adding that further charges are likely. Pirro told reporters: “It is clear, based upon what we know so far, that this individual was intent on doing as much harm and as much damage as he could.”

Allen was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives when he rushed a security checkpoint and ran toward the ballroom where the dinner was being held, according to interim Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) Chief Jeff Carroll. He exchanged gunfire with law enforcement before being tackled to the ground. A Secret Service agent struck during the confrontation was protected by a ballistic vest and has since been discharged from hospital.

Authorities believe Allen was a registered guest at the Washington Hilton, the venue hosting the annual event, though investigators have not yet established a motive.

Allen has no criminal record and was not previously known to law enforcement in Washington. His background has surprised many who knew him. Social media profiles indicate he holds degrees in mechanical engineering and computer science, is a self-described video game developer, and has worked as a part-time teacher and tutor for six years.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) assembled overnight at a home linked to Allen in Torrance to execute a search warrant, with media and law enforcement gathering at the scene. FBI Director Kash Patel said investigators were examining ballistics evidence, including a long gun and shell casings, and conducting interviews.

Trump, who described Allen as a “would-be assassin,” was unhurt. He and First Lady Melania Trump, along with Vice President JD Vance and cabinet members, were evacuated from the ballroom as the incident unfolded. It was Trump’s first attendance at the WHCA dinner as a sitting president.