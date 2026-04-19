Allotey Targets Undisputed Glory After Five-Title Run in Under Two Years

Theophilus “Lopez” Allotey has set his sights on becoming Ghana’s first undisputed world champion after a commanding seventh-round stoppage of Jonas Erastus of Namibia at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra added the World Boxing Association (WBA) Africa Gold Super Flyweight title to his already impressive collection.

The victory on April 10, headlining Legacy Rise Sports Promotions’ “The Rise Continues” showcase, extended Allotey’s unbeaten professional record to 14 wins from 14 outings and handed him his fifth career title in under two years since turning professional. He now holds the WBA Africa, WBO Global, and WBO Africa belts in the super flyweight division.

The fight was not without adversity. Erastus arrived with an awkward, clinch-heavy approach designed to disrupt Allotey’s rhythm, and a clash of heads in the early rounds opened a cut above the Ghanaian’s eye. Allotey was unbothered. “He is an awkward boxer and came holding, pulling and wrestling instead of boxing but I stopped him in round seven to break his record of not being stopped,” he told Omashi TV. “He butted me and when I saw blood I became wild and wanted to end the fight early, because I have vowed not to sustain a cut in my career.”

The stoppage came when a visibly fatigued Erastus collapsed into the arms of referee Roger Barnor, who immediately waved off the contest. The packed arena included boxing legends Azumah Nelson and Joshua Clottey, Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams, football icon Asamoah Gyan, and Members of Parliament John Dumelo and Edem Agbana.

Now ranked in the top 10 by Ring Magazine, and in the top 20 by both the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and the World Boxing Council (WBC), Allotey is positioning himself for the step up to world level. He has named South Africans Phumelela Cafu and Ricardo Malajika as immediate targets in the rankings, and beyond that is eyeing bouts against top fighters from the United States, Mexico, Japan, and Eastern Europe. “I want to be the best, so I have to fight the best to know my level,” he said.

His trainer and manager, Coach Ofori Asare, praised administrator Sarah Lotus of Wisdom Boxing for her work in securing sponsors, partners, and links with the Ministry of Sports and Recreation. Asare named former opponent Daniel “Emperor” Gorsh as the toughest challenge of Allotey’s career to date, noting that fight required moving up in weight against a heavier, more established opponent.

Team Allotey commended Legacy Rise Sports Promotions for the platform that has helped them accumulate five titles. Allotey himself credited the promoter and his ring entrance routine, which he says builds his confidence before every performance.

Off the canvas, Allotey has donated branded exercise books to students of Bishop Mixed School and launched an eBOXING programme in the Atukpai community in Accra. He has used his platform to urge young people to guard against teenage pregnancy and pursue education before marriage. His next ambition in the awards space is the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) award, which he believes his performances now justify.