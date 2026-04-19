Ghana’s Wadieh Fights for Gold at IMMAF Africa Championship Final in Angola

Ghana captain Daniel Wadieh has reached the final of the 2026 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) African Championship in Luanda, Angola, setting up a gold medal bout on Sunday as the ninth edition of the continental tournament draws to a close.

Wadieh, who competes in the lightweight division, booked his place in the final after defeating Alex Junior Kamgang of Cameroon in the semi-finals. He is Ghana’s sole representative at the championship, with other Ghanaian entrants having exited at the preliminary and quarter-final stages.

The Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GHAMMAF) president Collins Zoiku expressed strong confidence in Wadieh’s ability to deliver a gold medal performance, saying the fighter had prepared thoroughly for the championship. “Daniel prepared well and he will lift the flag of Ghana high,” Zoiku said. He urged Ghanaian sports fans to support Wadieh as he entered Sunday’s final.

Wadieh is a Netherlands-based fighter who has represented Ghana at several international competitions. He is coached at the championship by Frans Djimtche, assisted by Emirhan Bulduk, both also based in the Netherlands.

The 2026 IMMAF African Championship, which opened on April 13 at the Cidadela Arena in Luanda, brought together 12 nations including Angola, South Africa, Cameroon, Algeria, Ivory Coast, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tunisia, Mauritius, Republic of Congo, and Ghana. Host nation Angola dominated the early stages of the competition, asserting a commanding presence across youth and junior categories.

Zoiku used the occasion to call for greater investment in the sport domestically, saying more local tournaments were needed to develop grassroots talent. He also noted that a number of Ghanaian MMA athletes based in Europe and the United States were available to represent the national team and urged efforts to bring them into the fold.