Ghana’s Floods Are a Geography and Governance Failure

Every year, the first serious rains arrive in Ghana and, predictably, so do the floods. On March 29, 2026, heavy downpours swept through Accra’s Nima, Weija, Kasoa, Dansoman, Kaneshie, and Mallam Junction, communities that have appeared on this same list year after year. The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) even issued advance warnings. We knew it was coming. Yet here we are again.

This is not a meteorological crisis. It is a spatial governance crisis, and it is long overdue for us to say so plainly.

The Geography Was Always Against These Settlements

Accra sits on a naturally low-lying coastal savanna with a drainage basin that historically absorbed seasonal rainfall through wetlands, flood plains, and permeable soils. The communities perpetually flooding are not randomly unfortunate. They were built on or adjacent to these very flood plains and natural drainage corridors. When we concrete over wetlands and construct settlements in stream valleys, we do not eliminate flood risk; we concentrate and amplify it. The land has memory, even when urban planners do not.

Impervious Surfaces and the Urban Runoff Problem

From a hydrological geography standpoint, Accra’s explosive urban expansion has drastically increased impervious surface coverage, roads, rooftops, pavements, that prevent rainfall infiltration. Research consistently shows that cities with high impervious surface ratios experience peak stormwater runoff two to five times higher than their pre-urbanisation baselines. Ghana’s cities have urbanised at pace without retrofitting drainage infrastructure proportionally. The result is predictable: water has nowhere to go except into streets and homes.

Climate Change Is Real, But It Is Not the Primary Culprit

Yes, West Africa is experiencing shifts in rainfall intensity under climate change, with evidence of more extreme precipitation events compressed into shorter windows. However, attributing Ghana’s floods primarily to climate change is intellectually convenient and politically useful, it externalises blame. Cities like Amsterdam, Tokyo, and Singapore face comparable or greater rainfall intensities yet do not flood annually. The differentiating variable is infrastructure design, land-use regulation, and drainage maintenance. Ghana’s problem is fundamentally one of land governance failure compounded by climate pressures, not the other way around.

A Drainage System Designed for a Different City

Much of Accra’s storm drainage system was designed during the colonial era for a city a fraction of its current size and population density. The channels are undersized, encroached upon by structures, and routinely choked with solid waste — itself a consequence of inadequate waste management systems. A drainage network is only as functional as its weakest, most obstructed point. Ghana has thousands of them.

What Needs to Change

The policy instinct is always to build more drains. That alone will not work. What Ghana needs is a geospatially integrated flood risk governance framework. Flood plain mapping must be legally binding on land-use decisions, not merely advisory. No building permits should be issued within demarcated high-risk zones. Existing encroachments in critical drainage corridors must be addressed through resettlement programmes, not ignored until after the next disaster.

Additionally, nature-based solutions, urban wetland restoration, permeable paving, and green infrastructure, must enter Ghana’s mainstream urban planning vocabulary. These are not luxury concepts; they are cost-effective hydrological tools already deployed across comparable developing cities from Nairobi to Ho Chi Minh City.

Committees Cannot Compensate for Decades of Planning Failure

An X user asked on the day of the flooding why a government committee on flooding had produced no visible results after one rain. The honest answer is that committees cannot compensate for fundamental spatial planning failures embedded over decades. Flood mitigation requires legally enforceable spatial plans, sustained drainage maintenance budgets, and the political will to deny development approvals in flood-risk zones, even when constituents and developers push back.

Ghana does not need another committee. It needs a National Flood Risk Atlas, legally embedded land-use controls, and a maintenance-funded drainage authority with real enforcement capacity.

As it stands, the headline of next rainy season is already written.

Isaac Adutwum Osei is a PhD student in Geography and Environment at Western University, Canada. He can be reached at [email protected]. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent the position of NewsGhana.