Allotey Takes Anti-Teenage Pregnancy Campaign to Accra Schools

Undefeated super flyweight champion Theophilus Nii Kpakpo Allotey has concluded the final leg of his “KO Teenage Pregnancy Campaign” with a visit to Bishop Mixed School in Accra, using his platform as one of Ghana’s most celebrated young athletes to engage final-year students on the dangers of teenage pregnancy and the values of consistency, discipline, and personal commitment.

Allotey, who holds five championship titles including the World Boxing Association (WBA) Africa, World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global, WBO Africa, UBO Africa, and Ghana national belts, was accompanied by his team from Wisdom Boxing Gym. He interacted with students in what was described as an enlightening session and distributed branded exercise books carrying awareness messages aimed at discouraging teenage pregnancy and reinforcing positive life choices among young people.

The 23-year-old boxer, widely known as Theo Lopez, has spoken publicly about his commitment to using his success to give back to Ghanaian youth and to leverage his influence for social good, treating both positive and challenging situations as entry points for engagement.

His manager Sarah Asare framed the campaign within a broader philosophy guiding the athlete’s off-ring activities. She said the team is deliberately using sports, and boxing in particular, as a vehicle for education, empowerment, and social change among Ghana’s children and young people. The approach reflects a growing trend among elite Ghanaian athletes who are channelling their visibility into advocacy at the community level.

Allotey confirmed that the Bishop Mixed School visit concludes the current outreach series but is not the end of the broader effort. More programmes are planned for other schools and youth organisations across the country, with the camp committed to sustaining the campaign beyond this initial cycle.

The initiative arrives at a significant moment in Allotey’s career. His seventh-round technical knockout of Namibia’s Jonas Erastus at the Bukom Boxing Arena on April 10 earned him his fifth title in 16 months as a professional and has since drawn attention from promoters and ranking bodies globally, with Ring Magazine placing him in its top 10 pound-for-pound rankings. His growing profile gives the campaign added reach and credibility as it seeks to connect with young Ghanaians who look to sporting figures as role models.