Allotey Presents WBA Africa Belt to Sports Minister Adams

Undefeated super flyweight prospect Theophilus Nii Kpakpo Allotey paid a courtesy call on Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Iddie Adams at his office this week, presenting his newly won World Boxing Association (WBA) Africa Super Flyweight title belt following his seventh-round technical knockout (TKO) victory over Namibia’s Jonas Erastus at the Bukom Boxing Arena on April 10.

Allotey, who is now 14 wins from 14 professional outings, was accompanied by his team from Wisdom Boxing Gym, led by coach and manager Dr. Ofori Asare. The visit came days after the 23-year-old headlined Legacy Rise Sports’ “The Rise Continues” showcase and collected his fifth championship belt in just 16 months as a professional.

The five titles Allotey now holds are the WBA Africa Super Flyweight belt, the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Global Super Flyweight title, the WBO Africa title, the UBO Africa belt, and the Ghana national championship. The undefeated boxer also holds top-15 rankings from the WBO, IBF, and WBC, and is ranked 10th by Ring Magazine.

Minister Adams received the delegation warmly and used the occasion to reflect on the significance of Allotey’s trajectory. He described the fighter’s rise from a national champion to a multi-title holder as the product of discipline, consistency, and real growth rather than fortunate circumstance. He urged Allotey to remain focused and keep working as the path toward a world title fight becomes clearer with each victory.

The Minister also committed government support to the young boxer’s career, disclosing that he had made a personal financial contribution toward Allotey’s training costs and that the Ministry would continue to engage on how best to back his progression. He framed Allotey’s story as emblematic of a wider truth about Ghanaian boxing. “The talent is here. What is required is structure, support and the right environment to grow champions,” he said.

Coach Ofori Asare, speaking on behalf of the team, gave assurances that a world title is within reach and affirmed the camp’s focus and readiness for the next level of competition.

Allotey is now ranked in the top 10 pound-for-pound by Ring Magazine, and his WBA Africa title moves him closer to a world title shot across all four major sanctioning bodies.