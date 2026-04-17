CAF Acting Secretary Urges Ghana to Bid for Major Tournaments

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Acting General Secretary Samson Adamu has paid a courtesy call on Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Iddie Adams, using the engagement to push Ghana to prioritise its football infrastructure and position itself as a serious contender to host major continental and international tournaments.

Adamu, who was appointed to the role on March 29, 2026, following the resignation of Véron Mosengo-Omba, was accompanied by Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku and a broader delegation. Adamu becomes the first Nigerian to hold the position since the governing body was founded, with CAF President Patrice Motsepe publicly encouraging him to also apply for the permanent general secretary position.

The discussions at the ministry centred on Ghana’s ambitions to become a leading host for African football events, with Adamu calling on the country to upgrade its pitches and facilities as a prerequisite for securing hosting rights. He also urged Ghanaian authorities to prepare a comprehensive strategic proposal for future tournaments, emphasising that infrastructure readiness is the decisive factor in CAF’s evaluation of potential hosts.

CAF pledged technical assistance to support Ghana’s upgrade efforts, with Adamu expressing confidence in the country’s potential and affirming the continental body’s commitment to Ghana’s development as a football nation.

Minister Adams acknowledged both the challenges and the opportunities in harnessing football’s power to drive national cohesion, describing the sport as a significant force in building national unity. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building robust structures for grassroots and school sports, noting that Ghana’s talent pool provides a strong foundation on which institutional investment can deliver results.

The meeting reflects a broader moment of repositioning for Ghanaian football. The Black Stars qualified automatically for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which runs from June 11 in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and the government has already launched a $30 million fundraising drive to support the team’s participation. Against that backdrop, the CAF visit signals government interest in pairing World Cup momentum with a longer-term ambition to bring major African tournaments to Ghanaian soil.

Adamu’s early visit to Accra in his first weeks as Acting General Secretary also underscores the strategic importance CAF places on engaging its key member associations, particularly as the continental body navigates an administrative transition and presses ahead with plans to expand the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to 28 teams for future editions.