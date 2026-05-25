Alexx Ekubo to be Buried June 18 in Abia After Cancer Battle

The family of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ikenna Ekubo-Okwaraeke has officially announced his funeral arrangements, with his final interment scheduled for Thursday, June 18, 2026, in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State.

The statement, posted on the actor’s official Instagram page on Monday and signed by Mazi Alex Oji Ekubo Okwaraeke on behalf of the Ekubo-Okwaraeke family, described the late actor as a man whose life was marked by “love, warmth, generosity, laughter, and an unwavering devotion to God and the people he cherished.”

Ekubo passed away at Evercare Hospital following complications from advanced metastatic kidney cancer. He bore his pain with “remarkable strength, unwavering faith and enduring hope,” according to the family’s statement. He was 40 years old. His family had kept the diagnosis private since early 2025, and Ekubo’s last public Instagram post appeared in December 2024, months before his condition deteriorated.

A Service of Songs will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at The Monarch Event Center, Lekki, Lagos, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with guests expected to wear white. The Wake Keep is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, at the family residence at 7 Ekubo-Okwaraeke Avenue, Aziukwukwa, Ujari Village, Arochukwu, Abia State. The Funeral Service and Interment will take place on June 18, with the service at Mary Slessor School, Amanagwu Village, and the burial at the family home. A reception will follow at Mary Slessor School.

Born on April 10, 1986, in Port Harcourt, Ekubo hailed from Arochukwu in Abia State. He attended Federal Government College Daura before studying Law at the University of Calabar. He first gained widespread public attention as first runner-up at the Mr Nigeria 2010 pageant before transitioning into acting. He made his screen debut in 2003 and rose to prominence with Weekend Getaway in 2012. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he featured in acclaimed productions including The Bling Lagosians, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, A Sunday Affair, Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story and The Blood Covenant, with television roles in Tinsel, AY’s Crib and Married to the Game. In 2020, he was named among the Most Influential People of African Descent.

The family urged fans, colleagues and the public to keep his wife and the wider family in their prayers during the mourning period.