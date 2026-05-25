Apostle Amoako Attah’s Prophecy Resurfaces After Alleged Plot Against Ivanka Trump

A prophecy delivered by Ghanaian preacher Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), during a church service earlier this year has resurfaced online following reports of an alleged assassination plot targeting Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump.

During a service held on March 8, 2026, Apostle Amoako Attah reportedly warned that by August, “everything about Donald Trump and his family will be in danger.”

According to congregants, the preacher described a spiritual vision in which he found himself in a deep sea with fire burning beneath it. He claimed to have seen the late Iranian military figure Qasem Soleimani meeting with commanders who had died alongside him.

According to the preacher’s account, Soleimani allegedly declared in the vision: “I will not rest here until that man is punished.”

The prophecy gained renewed attention after reports emerged in the United States alleging that Ivanka Trump had been targeted in a revenge plot linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to reports, the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Iraqi national Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, allegedly sought retaliation over the 2020 US drone strike in Baghdad that killed Soleimani during Trump’s presidency.

Investigators allege that Al-Saadi made threats against Ivanka Trump and shared online posts referencing retaliation against the Trump family.

Reports further claim he was arrested in Turkey on May 15 before being extradited to the United States to face multiple charges connected to alleged attacks and attempted attacks across Europe and North America.

Authorities also allege that the suspect maintained ties with Kata’ib Hezbollah and the IRGC, though formal court proceedings are still ongoing.

The resurfacing of Apostle Amoako Attah’s remarks has sparked intense debate on social media, with some followers describing the development as evidence of prophetic insight, while others caution against drawing direct conclusions between religious prophecies and unfolding geopolitical events.

Neither the Trump family nor US authorities have publicly linked the alleged assassination plot to any prophecy or spiritual claims. Investigations into the case remain ongoing.