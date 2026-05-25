UP Officials Caught Cooling Overheated Transformers With Fans on Camera

A viral video circulating on social media, shared via the Linda Ikeji blog Instagram account, shows electricity department workers in Uttar Pradesh manually cooling overheating power transformers using pedestal fans and water as North India’s 2026 heatwave pushes electricity infrastructure to its limits.

The clip, attributed to Gonda district, shows officials spraying water on transformer casings and directing pedestal fans at the units in an effort to bring down operating temperatures and prevent equipment failure. The specific district location in the video has not been independently confirmed by verified news outlets, though the practice has been documented in Uttar Pradesh this month.

A report published by Amar Ujala on May 18, 2026, confirmed that transformers in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh had been fitted with coolers and fans to manage heat stress, with the article describing the units as “gasping” under the intense temperatures. A virtually identical cooling technique was also reported in Moradabad during the 2024 heatwave season, indicating the practice is a recurring emergency measure deployed across the state.

As of April 2026, the most severely affected states included Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region and Delhi-NCR, with temperatures consistently breaching 46°C and prompting red alerts from the India Meteorological Department. Transformer overheating has been identified as one of the critical infrastructure stress points of the current thermal event.

The pressure on electricity systems during Indian heatwaves is well established. Surging demand for fans, coolers and air conditioning during peak afternoon hours places distribution infrastructure well beyond designed operating capacity, with transformers particularly vulnerable to failure as ambient temperatures reduce their ability to dissipate heat naturally. In Uttar Pradesh, a state of more than 200 million people, power demand routinely outstrips generation capacity during summer months, making preventive cooling measures an improvised operational response rather than an isolated incident.

The images of workers manually cooling industrial electrical equipment have drawn both concern and dark humour online, and serve as a visible illustration of the gap between India’s electricity infrastructure and the demands placed on it by accelerating climate extremes.