Akossiwa Djakavi Opens Up About Her GMAP Journey at UBA Ghana

For many young graduates, securing a well-paying first job remains one of the biggest challenges after university. The Graduate Management Acceleration Programme (GMAP) at United Bank for Africa helps bridge this gap by providing talented young professionals with the opportunity to begin meaningful careers in banking, supported by hands-on experience and structured development.

“My GMAP Journey at UBA Ghana” is a series featuring participants of the programme, sharing their experiences, challenges, and key lessons as they build their careers.

This edition features Akossiwa Djakavi’s, a Relationship Officer at UBA Ghana’s Tanosa Office, who opens up about her experience.

Before joining GMAP, what did you think working in a bank would be like and what’s been the biggest surprise?

Before enrolling in the Graduate Management Accelerated Program (GMAP) at UBA, I perceived banking as a refined domain characterized by formal attire and swift financial decision-making from behind the scenes. My most significant revelation has been the regulatory obstacles and the necessity for team collaboration that requires emotional intelligence in addition to analytical skills.

Who were you before GMAP, and how has the program changed you so far? What part of yourself have you discovered most?

I served as an outsourced staff member with XL Management for nearly four years and worked alongside a customer service officer at UBA as a teller.

GMAP has elevated me into a confident Relationship Officer, enhancing my decision-making capabilities and strategic thinking. The most profound discovery has been my resilience in high-stakes situations, such as meeting targets within demanding deadlines.

What has been your toughest moment in the program, and how did you get through it?

One of the most challenging moments during the program was when the SEB browser caused considerable hindrance. I overcame this by taking a moment to breathe and navigating through the difficulty knowing that nothing good comes on a silver platter.

What’s something about working in a bank that people completely misunderstand?

There exists a misconception that banking involves “easy money” or is solely profit-driven; in reality, it is a highly regulated industry that continually balances risk, ethics, and customer impact.

What skill has mattered most in your role that you didn’t learn in school? How did you learn it on the job?

Among the acquired skills, stakeholder influence and negotiation are paramount. These skills were not taught academically but were learned through direct negotiations with clients and regulators at UBA, observing senior personnel, and

practicing during reviews.

How has this experience changed your career goals or ambitions?

Participation in GMAP has redirected my ambitions from general banking to specializing in marketing as a Relationship Officer. It has opened opportunities in strategic roles I had not previously envisioned and has bolstered my confidence in interpersonal interactions.

What honest advice would you give to someone applying for GMAP today? And what advice would you give to young people exploring their work options?

Prospective GMAP applicants should prepare themselves for a challenging experience, as the program demands mental resilience. Nonetheless, the ultimate benefit lies in career development and gaining invaluable insights into the corporate environment. Candidates should anticipate assessments focused on analytics and ethics.

For young individuals entering the workforce, networking via LinkedIn with alumni is advisable. It is recommended to prioritize programs like GMAP for structured growth over quick employment opportunities. Developing soft skills early is crucial, as technical expertise can be acquired at a later stage.

How did you react to your first salary, and what did you buy for yourself?

My initial salary at UBA felt surreal, serving as a validation of my efforts. I celebrated by treating my family to a modest dinner, symbolizing stability.

Not forgetting “El Roi” the one who brought me this far.

Beyond the title or pay, what has this experience meant to you personally?

Beyond titles or remuneration, GMAP has cultivated my sense of purpose, empowering me to contribute to financial inclusion while fostering my development as a Relationship officer.

Would you recommend UBA as an employer of choice and why? what about the culture, people, or opportunities makes it stand out for you?

I would recommend UBA as a premier employer, distinguished by its merit-based opportunities, diverse culture that promotes innovation, and genuine mentorship by its staff. The rotational aspect of GMAP offers exposure to retail, corporate, and risk management sectors, uniquely accelerating careers within Africa’s banking sector.

GMAP at UBA has dispelled my preconceived notions, fostered resilience and skills, and redefined my career trajectory in banking with an emphasis on meaningful impact.

Beyond nurturing future leaders, the UBA GMAP is a bespoke graduate trainee programme making significant strides in addressing critical societal needs. The world-class programme continues to identify some of the brightest young men and women across Africa, investing in and equipping them for the future.