McBrown Fires at Bloggers: “You Ignore Our Work But Chase Our Beauty”

Popular Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has called out bloggers for what she describes as their selective focus on celebrities’ public appearances while ignoring the hard work behind their business ventures.

The outspoken media figure made the remarks during a recent public event, where she was captured confronting bloggers who were filming her upon arrival. Clearly frustrated, McBrown questioned why the same level of attention is not given to the entrepreneurial efforts many celebrities invest in to sustain their brands.

According to her, bloggers often overlook brand activations, product promotions, and other commercial engagements that form a significant part of celebrities’ livelihoods. Instead, she noted, the spotlight tends to be on glamorous moments at social gatherings and red carpet events.

McBrown pointed out that she has been actively involved in promoting various products, including detergents, cooking items, electronics, and baby care goods. She emphasized that despite consistently sharing such work on social media, bloggers rarely amplify those efforts.

She further explained that increased support for these business activities would not only help celebrities remain financially stable but also enable them to continue participating in events and creating the very content bloggers rely on.

The actress also expressed disappointment over what she sees as a lack of appreciation for the hustle behind the scenes, recalling instances where she personally engaged in on-the-ground promotions in busy marketplaces like Kantamanto Market and Kejetia Market without receiving meaningful coverage from online media platforms.

In a stern warning, McBrown hinted that she may take a tougher stance if the situation does not improve, suggesting that she could restrict bloggers from filming her at events if they continue to ignore her business efforts.