Ghana Fixed Income Market Doubles April Trading Volume

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) recorded a sharp surge in trading activity in April 2026, with volume traded nearly doubling year on year to GHS 35.05 billion from GHS 18.12 billion in April 2025, according to the latest monthly status report published by the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

Total value traded in cedi-denominated securities reached GHS 32.59 billion during the month, up 107.84 percent from GHS 15.68 billion recorded in the same period last year. For the first four months of 2026, cumulative volume traded reached GHS 149.44 billion, a 93.17 percent increase over the GHS 77.36 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Treasury bills dominated activity in April, with the 364-day bill alone accounting for GHS 11.43 billion in volume traded, making it the single most active instrument on the market. Government of Ghana (GoG) bonds across all tenors contributed significantly, with the 9-year bond recording GHS 4.20 billion in volume and the 7-year bond GHS 3.97 billion. Corporate securities contributed GHS 349.39 million to April volumes, led by Ghana Cocoa Board bonds across its three, four and five-year tranches.

A notable development in April was the significant pickup in local US dollar-denominated bond trading. Volume in that segment reached $6.17 million, up from just $168,966 in April 2025, representing a 3,550 percent increase. Year to date, US dollar bond trading on the GFIM reached $25.09 million compared with $168,966 over the same period in 2025.

Ghana’s yield curve showed dramatic compression compared with a year earlier. The 4-year government bond yielded 10.27 percent in April 2026 against 21.21 percent in April 2025, while the 11-year bond stood at 13.00 percent compared with 23.26 percent a year ago. The steep decline across all tenors signals improved investor confidence and easing borrowing costs for the government following the country’s debt restructuring process.

GCB Bank Plc retained its position as the dominant market participant, commanding a 38.54 percent share of total bank trading volume in April at GHS 9.14 billion. Stanbic Bank Ghana Limited and OMNIBSIC Bank Ghana Limited ranked second and third respectively. Among broker-dealers, One Africa Securities Limited held a commanding 76.54 percent share of broker volume at GHS 3.33 billion. On the custodian side, Stanbic Ghana Custody Services led with a 22.48 percent market share.

Total outstanding government securities on the GFIM stood at GHS 390.48 billion as at April 2026, up from GHS 309.69 billion a year earlier. Corporate securities outstanding reached GHS 8.40 billion, with Ghana Cocoa Board accounting for the largest share at GHS 7.33 billion. Izwe Savings and Loans Plc completed a new GHS 25 million bond issuance in April 2026 at a coupon of 14.00 percent, maturing in April 2028.

Since inception in 2015, cumulative trading on the GFIM has surpassed GHS 1.21 trillion across more than 2.66 million trades.