Akon Says Life Was Easier With Multiple Women

Senegalese-American music star Akon has sparked fresh debate about relationships after saying his life was considerably simpler when he was involved with multiple women simultaneously, compared to what he describes as the greater demands of monogamy.

The 53-year-old made the admission during an interview on The Shade Room, where he reflected openly on how his personal life has evolved over the years. “My life was very much easier when I had multiple women surrounding me, but me being with just one woman is a lot harder,” he said.

Akon, who has publicly supported polygamy in previous interviews, suggested that having several partners in the past brought less emotional pressure and a sense of variety that made his personal life feel more manageable. He contrasted that experience with the heightened demands and complexity he now associates with committed, monogamous relationships.

When pressed on his current relationship status and whether he is presently involved with multiple women, the artist declined to answer directly, quipping: “I plead the fifth; it will be incriminating to answer.”

The remarks have stirred widespread reactions on social media, with some viewing them as a candid account of celebrity relationship dynamics and others criticising them as a dismissive take on commitment. The comments follow a separate interview earlier this month in which Akon made equally controversial remarks about gender and multiple partnerships.

Beyond music, Akon remains active in business and African development initiatives.