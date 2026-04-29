Two Jewish Men Stabbed in London in Declared Terror Attack

Two Jewish men have been stabbed in broad daylight in north London in what British authorities have formally declared a terrorist incident, deepening alarm over a series of antisemitic attacks targeting the city’s Jewish community.

The attack took place at approximately 11:16am local time on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, on Highfield Avenue in the Golders Green area of the London Borough of Barnet, a neighbourhood with a large and established Jewish population. The victims, identified as Moshe Shine, 76, and Shilome Rand, 34, were taken to hospital and are in a stable condition. Rand was on his way to pray at a synagogue when he was attacked, while Shine was at a bus stop.

A 45-year-old man, described by police as having a history of serious violence and mental health issues, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after also attempting to stab responding police officers. He was detained using a Taser and was later given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) after reportedly going into cardiac arrest. Counter-terrorism officers are leading the investigation and working to establish the suspect’s nationality and background.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing Laurence Taylor confirmed the formal terrorism declaration and said investigators are examining whether the attack deliberately targeted the Jewish community. Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley described it as an attack on British Jews and noted a rise in racist and antisemitic hate crime, adding that some individuals were being encouraged or paid to commit acts of violence on behalf of foreign organisations and hostile states.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who chaired a Cobra emergency committee meeting following the attack, described it as an antisemitic attack and said the government was “absolutely clear in our determination to deal with any of these offences.” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the attack was appalling and confirmed the Metropolitan Police had stepped up high-visibility patrols in the area.

Jewish security group Shomrim and volunteer ambulance service Hatzola both responded to the scene. A security volunteer, Yonathan Elkouby, blocked the suspect with his vehicle and helped officers restrain him. Starmer thanked both organisations for their rapid response.

Wednesday’s stabbings follow a string of attacks on Jewish sites in London, including an arson attack on four Jewish charity ambulances in Golders Green last month, attacks on a synagogue and former Jewish charity premises in north London, and a suspected arson targeting a memorial wall just streets from Wednesday’s scene on Monday.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry called on the United Kingdom to act decisively, while President Isaac Herzog said he was horrified by the attack. The Chief Rabbi also called for immediate government action.