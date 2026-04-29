CAF and UEFA Sign Five-Year Football Development Pact

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Vancouver, Canada, committing both bodies to a structured partnership aimed at growing football across Africa and Europe through 2031.

The agreement was signed on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe and UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin on the sidelines of activities linked to the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is being co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The MoU, which runs until June 30, 2031, covers youth and women’s football, coach education, referee development, governance improvements, and broader football development programmes. It also establishes knowledge-sharing and capacity-building initiatives, with regular engagements planned to track progress.

Motsepe said the partnership builds on the historic relationship between the two continents. “African football has experienced significant growth over the past few years, and we continue to build towards making it among the best in the world,” he said, adding that the agreement would create structured pathways for players, coaches and administrators across both continents.

Čeferin highlighted football’s social role as central to the collaboration. “Europe and Africa are home to extraordinary football landscapes, where the game plays a vital role both on the pitch and within society,” he said, pointing to shared commitments around women’s health and wellbeing, youth participation, and community impact.

The agreement marks a shift toward a more equal and structured partnership between the world’s two largest football confederations by membership, reflecting the growing influence and commercial profile of African football on the global stage.