Mahama Allies Urged to Restore Discipline After Public Fallout

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten & Muhammad Faisal Mustapha

The governing National Democratic Congress is increasingly facing difficult questions over internal discipline and public conduct among some of its appointees, as concerns grow over political infighting and public displays of hostility within the party’s own ranks.

Recent developments involving Hajia Charity Chariyam have intensified conversations within political circles about the standards of conduct expected from government officials serving under the administration of John Dramani Mahama.

Political observers argue that while internal disagreements are inevitable in governance, the growing tendency for party affiliated officials to publicly attack one another risks damaging the image of a government that campaigned heavily on unity, tolerance, and disciplined leadership.

The controversy stems from viral videos circulating across social media platforms in which Hajia Charity Chariyam was seen sharply criticizing and verbally attacking Hon. Linda Akweley Ocloo, the Greater Accra Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for Shai Osudoku.

The remarks reportedly centered on comments linked to transfers to Northern Ghana, comments for which Minister Ocloo had already publicly apologized in an attempt to calm tensions and restore public confidence.

Despite the apology, the videos triggered widespread debate online, with critics questioning whether senior government appointees should engage in highly emotional public exchanges that expose divisions within the ruling establishment.

For many analysts, the issue extends beyond a personal disagreement and speaks to a broader concern about discipline, maturity, and political accountability within government circles.

Supporters of President Mahama often describe him as a measured, diplomatic, and tolerant statesman whose political brand has long been associated with calm leadership and national cohesion.

Critics now argue that appointees serving under his administration are expected to reflect those same leadership values, particularly when speaking publicly or handling internal party disagreements.

“The public judges every administration not only by the President’s conduct, but also by the behavior of those appointed to serve under him,” one political analyst noted during discussions surrounding the controversy.

Another senior political observer remarked, “When appointees openly attack members of their own government in front of cameras, it creates the impression of a leadership structure struggling to enforce discipline.”

Within sections of the political community, there are increasing calls for the leadership of the NDC to intervene decisively before the matter escalates further and deepens perceptions of internal instability.

Some party supporters fear that prolonged public infighting could weaken party unity at a time when the government is expected to focus heavily on governance, economic recovery, and national development.

The controversy has also sparked conversations about the influence of perceived political connections within government and whether certain appointees believe they are untouchable because of alleged proximity to influential figures.

According to discussions within political circles, allegations have surfaced suggesting that Hajia Charity has publicly referenced close ties to individuals connected to the President’s family and inner political network.

While these claims remain largely within the realm of political discussion and speculation, critics argue that repeated public references to powerful connections can create an atmosphere of fear, arrogance, and impunity within political structures.

Some insiders further allege that such perceptions have contributed to growing frustration among sections of party loyalists who believe merit, discipline, and competence should remain the primary basis for political advancement.

Others within the party insist the issue should not be allowed to evolve into a broader internal feud, warning that prolonged controversies of this nature often become ammunition for political opponents.

“There is a difference between political passion and political recklessness,” a governance expert observed. “Public office comes with restraint, emotional discipline, and responsibility.”

The incident has also revived wider debates about the increasing role of social media in Ghanaian politics, where political disputes that were once handled internally are now often played out before a national audience.

Communications experts argue that such public confrontations can significantly erode public confidence in governance institutions, especially when government officials appear more focused on personal battles than policy delivery.

For some observers, the current controversy represents a critical test for the NDC leadership and its willingness to enforce standards of conduct among party officials regardless of rank, influence, or perceived political backing.

Political analysts believe swift and measured intervention from party leadership could help restore calm, reinforce discipline, and demonstrate that no individual is bigger than the collective image of the government.

Others maintain that failure to address such incidents decisively could embolden further acts of public confrontation among party figures, potentially creating deeper divisions within the ruling establishment.

As public debate continues, many within Ghana’s political landscape are watching closely to see whether the NDC leadership will move to contain the tensions and reinforce the culture of respect, unity, and discipline that many supporters believe the party must uphold.

The unfolding controversy, analysts say, is ultimately about more than personalities; it is about leadership, accountability, institutional discipline, and the political image of a government seeking to maintain credibility both domestically and internationally.