Gold Holds Above US$4,800 as Ceasefire Clock Ticks Toward Expiry

Gold steadied above $4,800 per ounce on Thursday as international mediators pressed to extend the United States-Iran ceasefire before its April 21 deadline, keeping bullion supported even as the broader risk environment remained fragile.

The metal remained above the $4,800 threshold as international mediators worked to facilitate further peace talks between Washington and Tehran, with the ceasefire set to expire next week. Spot gold edged up 0.1% to $4,846.70 an ounce in Asia trade, while silver rose 1.2% to $80.50 an ounce, having gained more than 5% in the prior session. Platinum and palladium also advanced.

The Associated Press reported that mediators have made progress on extending the ceasefire, with both sides now anticipated to return to the negotiating table. Mediators are working on a compromise around three central sticking points: Iran’s nuclear programme, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and compensation for the war.

The situation in the Middle East nonetheless remains fragile. The US is pressing ahead with a naval blockade to curb Iran’s oil exports, while Tehran is considering a short-term pause to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz to help advance a potential agreement. Even if the war ends, energy infrastructure in the Gulf region has suffered damage from missile and drone strikes, meaning supply disruption is likely to persist.

Brent crude opened at $94.91 on Thursday after hitting highs above $115 in late March. As oil prices ease, so does the risk of an inflation cycle that could prompt the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, which typically suppresses gold demand.

Markets are watching the $4,800 level closely. David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation, said if gold can hold above that threshold, it would encourage buyers, but a sustained break below could trigger profit-taking following recent gains.

The Federal Reserve’s April interest rate decision is due on April 29, with markets currently pricing the probability of an unchanged rate at 3.50 to 3.75 percent at 99.5%, which may limit further upside for gold in the near term. Traders now see a 30% chance of a rate cut later this year, up from around 13% last week, as the prospect of easing tensions reduces inflationary pressure from energy markets.

Gold remains approximately 10% below its pre-conflict level, despite being around 46% above where it traded in mid-April 2025. Major institutions retain bullish year-end targets, with JPMorgan projecting $6,300 per ounce contingent on a Fed pivot as the conflict either de-escalates or its inflationary impact fades.