AGOA ‘Technically Dead’ After Trump Tariffs

President John Dramani Mahama declared Wednesday that Ghana’s preferential trading relationship with the United States has collapsed, rendering the African Growth and Opportunity Act “technically dead” after American tariffs eliminated decades of duty-free market access.

Speaking at his inaugural media engagement since returning to office, Mahama confirmed that Ghana now faces a 15 percent tariff on exports to the United States, effective August 7, 2025, marking a dramatic reversal from the zero-tariff benefits that previously underpinned bilateral trade relations.

The tariff imposition effectively nullifies AGOA benefits for Ghana, which had enjoyed preferential access to American markets since the program’s inception in 2000. Under the Clinton-era framework, Ghana and other eligible African nations secured duty-free entry for over 1,800 products, creating vital export pathways that supported thousands of jobs across the continent.

“AGOA is technically dead. It was due for renegotiation in September [but] there is no way with this 15% tariff, AGOA is going to be renewed,” Mahama emphasized, signaling the end of America’s flagship trade program with sub-Saharan Africa.

The president attributed the collapse to what he described as President Trump’s transactional approach to international commerce. “He believes the U.S. has been taken for granted for too long, so even Ghana now faces a 15% tariff up from zero,” Mahama explained, highlighting the administration’s departure from traditional development partnership models.

AGOA’s termination carries profound implications beyond bilateral trade statistics. The 25-year-old programme would probably have been terminated anyway when it came up for renewal in September. But the huge tariffs would override AGOA benefits, US officials confirmed – effectively making AGOA null and void.

The policy shift represents a fundamental realignment of US-Africa economic relations, moving from preferential partnerships toward reciprocal trade arrangements that African nations argue disadvantage developing economies. Trump’s new tariffs hit nearly all African countries, affecting the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

Mahama acknowledged that the power to impose tariff lies with Congress but noted that “the US president [Donald Trump] always pushes the limit.” The comment reflects growing frustration among African leaders who view the tariff regime as contradicting established international development frameworks.

Ghana’s experience illustrates broader continental challenges as AGOA, the bipartisan Clinton-era free trade deal, is now widely expected to lapse rather than be renewed. The program had provided critical market access for African manufacturers, particularly in textiles, agriculture, and emerging industries.

The president warned that tariff escalation could trigger retaliatory measures, though he emphasized Ghana’s preference for diplomatic solutions. He urged African nations to accelerate regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area while exploring alternative export destinations.

Beyond trade disruptions, US-Ghana relations face additional strain from visa restrictions and American requests for Ghana to accept deported third-country nationals. The US also imposed visa restrictions on Ghana over concerns about visa overstays.

Despite diplomatic tensions, Mahama indicated that fundamental cooperation continues under existing protocols. The president suggested that African nations must adapt to evolving global trade dynamics while strengthening South-South partnerships and regional value chains.

The AGOA collapse coincides with renewed Chinese engagement across Africa, offering alternative trade relationships that could reshape continental export strategies. Mahama specifically referenced opportunities under China’s zero-tariff policies for agricultural products.

Industry analysts suggest that AGOA’s effective termination could accelerate African integration initiatives as continental leaders seek to reduce dependence on traditional Western markets. The shift may ultimately strengthen intra-African trade relationships that have lagged behind continental political cooperation.

For Ghana specifically, the tariff imposition affects key export sectors including textiles, processed foods, and manufactured goods that had gained American market share under AGOA preferences. The government now faces pressure to identify alternative export destinations while supporting affected industries through the transition.