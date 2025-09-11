Oil Drops Below US$67 On Weak Demand

Brent crude oil fell to $66.39 per barrel Wednesday, declining 1.63% as mounting US inventory data signaled weakening demand in the world’s largest economy despite persistent geopolitical tensions across multiple regions.

The benchmark oil price dropped from Tuesday’s close of $67.49, extending recent volatility that has seen prices fluctuate between $66.15 and $67.62 during Wednesday’s trading session. Over the past month, Brent has risen 1.41% but remains 4.30% lower than year-ago levels, reflecting ongoing market uncertainty.

US crude inventories increased by 3.94 million barrels in the week ending September 5, far exceeding analyst expectations and highlighting reduced American petroleum consumption. The unexpected build contradicts seasonal patterns typically associated with driving season demand and refinery maintenance schedules.

Energy analysts interpreted the inventory surge as evidence of cooling economic activity in the United States, where industrial production and transportation fuel consumption drive global oil demand trends. The data reinforced concerns about slowing growth momentum across major economies despite central bank monetary support measures.

Geopolitical factors provided partial price support as tensions escalated across multiple theaters. Middle Eastern conflicts involving Israel and regional adversaries maintained risk premiums, while Eastern European security concerns added complexity to global energy calculations.

President Trump’s statements regarding potential sanctions escalation and trade policy modifications created additional market uncertainty. His suggestions for European Union tariffs on Chinese and Indian crude purchases from Russia highlighted evolving energy diplomacy strategies amid ongoing regional conflicts.

Despite political tensions, fundamental demand weakness appears to be overriding geopolitical risk premiums that traditionally support oil prices during uncertainty periods. Market participants increasingly focus on consumption data rather than supply disruption possibilities.

Industry forecasters expect Brent crude to decline significantly in coming months, potentially falling to $59 per barrel by fourth quarter 2025 and around $50 per barrel in early 2026, driven by anticipated inventory builds and demand moderation.

The price trajectory reflects broader economic headwinds including inflation pressures, monetary policy tightening effects, and shifting energy consumption patterns toward renewable alternatives. Traditional seasonal demand patterns appear disrupted by structural changes in global petroleum markets.

For Ghana, which imports approximately 85% of petroleum requirements, international price movements directly impact domestic fuel costs. Even modest shifts in Brent crude pricing translate rapidly into petrol, diesel, and cooking gas price adjustments at local distribution points.

Ghanaian consumers may experience relief at fuel stations if current downward price trends continue, though global volatility suggests prices could reverse direction based on geopolitical developments or unexpected supply disruptions. Local pricing mechanisms typically reflect international market changes within days.

The government’s fuel pricing formula automatically adjusts domestic costs based on international benchmark prices, exchange rate fluctuations, and local taxes. This system ensures market responsiveness while maintaining revenue collection for infrastructure development and social programs.

Economic planners monitor oil price trends closely given petroleum’s significant impact on inflation rates, transportation costs, and industrial production expenses. Lower fuel costs could support economic growth by reducing business operating expenses and household energy burdens.

Market observers anticipate continued volatility as global energy markets balance slowing demand against persistent political risks. The current price environment reflects fundamental shifts in consumption patterns alongside traditional supply-demand dynamics that have historically driven petroleum markets.