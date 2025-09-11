Mahama Unveils US$730 Million Housing Revolution

President John Dramani Mahama announced a transformative housing finance initiative Wednesday, targeting Ghana’s chronic accommodation crisis through a groundbreaking public-private partnership that could reshape homeownership across the nation.

The ambitious plan centers on a revolving GH₵3 billion fund designed to tackle what Mahama described as “the biggest financial burden facing ordinary Ghanaians.” Speaking during a media engagement in Accra, the president detailed how organized labor will contribute GH₵1 billion, matched by government funding, with Republic Bank pledging an additional GH₢1 billion.

Under the innovative financing model, workers will access homes through extended salary deductions, with repayments cycling back into the fund to sustain continuous construction projects across Ghana’s 261 districts. The mechanism promises to expand housing coverage while reducing rental pressures that consume disproportionate portions of household income.

“This will give many Ghanaians the opportunity to own homes before retirement,” Mahama emphasized, outlining how the self-sustaining fund could break cycles of housing poverty that have plagued the West African nation for decades.

The housing announcement coincided with significant investment policy reforms aimed at attracting foreign capital and boosting job creation. Mahama confirmed government plans to eliminate the controversial $1 million minimum capital requirement currently mandated under the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act.

The president argued that existing thresholds artificially restrict viable investors who could generate employment with smaller capital amounts. He cited examples of potential manufacturers with $500,000 being excluded despite their capacity to create meaningful job opportunities for Ghanaians.

Investment reforms reflect broader efforts to align Ghana’s economic policies with continental integration initiatives, particularly the African Continental Free Trade Area and ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme. Both frameworks require member states to reduce market access barriers and facilitate cross-border business operations.

Parliament will examine proposals balancing competitive market forces with protections for domestic businesses, particularly in Ghana’s retail sector. The deliberations represent critical negotiations between opening markets to foreign investment and preserving economic opportunities for Ghanaian entrepreneurs.

Addressing Ghana-US relations, Mahama acknowledged recent diplomatic tensions including American tariff increases, visa restrictions, and requests for Ghana to accept deported third-country nationals. While describing the situation as “tightening,” he maintained that fundamental cooperation continues under regional movement protocols.

The policy announcements signal Mahama’s administration prioritizing structural economic reforms over short-term fixes. Housing finance innovation combined with investment liberalization could position Ghana as an attractive destination for both domestic homeowners and international businesses seeking African market entry points.

Success will depend on effective implementation coordination between organized labor, government agencies, and financial institutions. The revolving fund’s sustainability hinges on consistent worker participation and reliable repayment mechanisms that maintain construction momentum across multiple districts simultaneously.

Early reactions from housing advocates suggest cautious optimism, though questions remain about timeline specifics and eligibility criteria for accessing the new financing options. Government officials indicated detailed implementation guidelines would follow parliamentary review of supporting legislation.

The initiatives reflect growing recognition that housing affordability and investment accessibility represent fundamental barriers to Ghana’s economic development aspirations under continental free trade frameworks.