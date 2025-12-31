Egypt and Afreximbank Launch Pan African Gold Bank Initiative

Africa has taken a strategic step toward reshaping how its gold is refined, stored and traded after the Central Bank of Egypt and African Export-Import Bank signed an agreement on Monday to establish a pan-African Gold Bank. The memorandum of understanding was signed in Cairo by Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Governor Hassan Abdalla and Afreximbank President George Elombi.

The initiative aims to formalize gold value chains across the continent, strengthen central bank reserves, and reduce Africa’s dependence on foreign refining and trading hubs. Under the agreement, the two institutions will collaborate on commissioning a feasibility study to assess the technical, commercial, and regulatory requirements for developing an integrated Gold Bank ecosystem in a designated free zone in Egypt, with the participation of African countries.

The proposed structure includes the establishment of an internationally accredited refinery, secure vaulting facilities, and associated financial and trading services. If implemented, the project would mark a significant shift in how Africa manages one of its most valuable natural resources, as much of the continent’s gold is currently exported in raw form and refined or traded in markets outside Africa.

The agreement aligns with Afreximbank’s broader strategy to promote value addition in Africa’s minerals sector and deepen regional financial integration. For Egypt, the initiative supports efforts to position the country as a regional hub for commodities, trade finance and financial innovation.

Governor Abdalla emphasized that the initiative serves as a foundation that could progressively expand into a pan-African framework that would engage African governments, central banks, and market participants. He underscored Egypt’s commitment to driving initiatives that promote economic integration across Africa, noting that the selection of Egypt as a potential hub reflects confidence in the country’s readiness to foster continental projects.

With its strategic geographic location at the crossroads of Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, Egypt is well positioned to serve as a natural hub for regional gold trade and financial innovation, according to the joint statement distributed on behalf of Afreximbank.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Elombi described the agreement as having significant economic implications for the continent. “This signing ceremony may appear simple, yet it has tremendous economic consequences for our continent. We make a bold declaration that Africa’s gold must serve African people,” he stated.

Elombi added that the memorandum of understanding, which is part of Afreximbank’s vision to ensure Africa’s resources benefit Africans, creates an African Gold Bank that will help fundamentally alter the way the continent extracts, refines, manages, values, stores, and trades gold resources, with the primary aim of retaining value on the continent.

He further explained that by building up gold stock as other major economies have done, Africa can enhance its resilience, minimize vulnerability to external shocks, improve currency stability and convertibility, and create wealth within the continent.

The initiative also targets the expansion of its scope across the continent, with the engagement of governments, central banks, mining companies, and industry stakeholders to strengthen institutional collaboration, harmonize best practices, and facilitate the sustainable trade of gold and related services across Africa.

The establishment of the Gold Bank programme is in line with Egypt’s vision to expand strategic partnerships and strengthen mutual collaboration with African states across diverse fields. It also reflects Afreximbank’s focus on promoting and accelerating value addition and strategic mineral processing throughout the continent.

Egypt currently serves as both Afreximbank’s host country and its largest shareholder, and the two institutions have maintained a long standing partnership. The relationship provides a foundation for the ambitious gold banking initiative announced this week.

The feasibility study will determine the viability of the proposed integrated ecosystem and establish the regulatory framework required for implementation. The study’s findings, along with subsequent regulatory approvals from participating African countries, will determine the timeline and structure for the Gold Bank’s establishment.

Industry observers note that the initiative comes at a time when several African nations are implementing policies aimed at retaining more value from mineral exports. Countries including Zimbabwe, Mali, Namibia and Malawi have introduced restrictions on raw mineral exports and local value addition requirements in recent years.

The Pan-African Gold Bank proposal represents one of the most ambitious efforts yet to build continental infrastructure for managing strategic mineral resources. If successfully implemented, it could serve as a model for similar initiatives in other mineral value chains where African countries seek greater control over extraction, processing and trade.

However, the project remains subject to comprehensive feasibility assessments that will examine technical capacity, commercial viability, regulatory harmonization across participating countries, and the ability to attract the significant capital investment required to establish internationally accredited refining and vaulting facilities.

The agreement follows broader continental efforts to strengthen financial integration and promote intra-African trade. Afreximbank has been a key supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) and launched the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), which was adopted by the African Union as the payment and settlement platform to underpin implementation of the continental trade pact.

For more than three decades, Afreximbank has deployed financing solutions to support the transformation of Africa’s trade structure, accelerate industrialization and boost intra-regional commerce. The bank has also established a ten billion dollar Adjustment Fund in partnership with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the African Union to support countries participating in the continental free trade area.

The Gold Bank initiative adds to a growing portfolio of strategic mineral projects across Africa aimed at capturing more value domestically. Whether these efforts translate into sustained economic transformation will depend on effective implementation, regulatory coherence across participating countries, and the ability to attract necessary investment while maintaining commercial competitiveness in global markets.