Afreximbank to Train African Businesses on AfCFTA Opportunities in June

African companies will get hands-on training on how to access the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) when the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) opens a three-day programme in Cairo, Egypt next month.

The third edition of the AfCFTA Training Programme is scheduled for June 16 to 18, 2026, in Cairo, developed and led by Afreximbank in collaboration with the American University in Cairo (AUC) and the AfCFTA Secretariat. The programme is being delivered through Afreximbank’s trade capacity-building academy, AFRACAD.

Running under the theme “AfCFTA: Its Genesis, Dimensions and Prospects for African Corporates,” the in-person programme is designed to equip participants with practical, business-oriented knowledge to navigate Africa’s evolving intra-African trade environment, covering trade finance, supply chain management, and export and import operations.

The initiative addresses a recognised gap between the AfCFTA’s ambitions and its actual uptake. While the agreement has significant potential to drive economic development across Africa, limited understanding of its technical provisions and practical applications continues to hinder the full realisation of its benefits.

Dr. Yemi Kale, Group Chief Economist and Managing Director of Research at Afreximbank, described the programme as a strategic platform for deepening AfCFTA understanding among corporates and the broader private sector. Mohamed Ali, Director of Trade in Goods and Competition at the AfCFTA Secretariat, said the programme represents a critical step toward unlocking intra-African trade through targeted capacity building.

The training will be delivered in English, with simultaneous interpretation in French and Arabic to ensure full participation. Registration costs USD 1,500 per participant, with an early bird rate of USD 1,200 available for those who register by April 30, 2026.

As part of its broader AfCFTA support mandate, Afreximbank has launched the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment platform underpinning AfCFTA implementation, and has set up a USD 10 billion Adjustment Fund alongside the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU to support countries participating in the agreement.

Businesses can register and access further information at www.afracad.com/afcfta.