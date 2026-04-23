50 Researchers Convene in Rome to Examine Science Under Forced Displacement

An international gathering of scientists, practitioners, and institutional representatives opened on Wednesday, April 23, 2026, at Palazzo Corsini in Rome to examine how armed conflict and forced displacement are disrupting scientific careers, with gender at the centre of the discussion.

The two-day conference, titled “Sustaining Knowledge During Crises: Gender and Displacement in Science,” is organised by the Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD) and brings together researchers, practitioners, and displaced scientists to examine the intersection of gender, education, migration, and science. The event is hosted in collaboration with TWAS, the World Academy of Sciences for the Advancement of Science in Developing Countries.

Fifty participants have gathered from across the world, including scientists and scholars from Myanmar, Sudan, Palestine, and Ukraine. The programme spans keynote addresses, thematic panels, roundtable discussions, and a documentary film screening.

OWSD President Luisa Echeverría-King said the conference draws attention to how scientific work and careers can be sustained during crises, with a focus on the experiences of female scientists and students forced to migrate against their will, as well as the institutions and policies that support them.

TWAS Executive Director Marcelo Knobel described forced displacement as a direct threat to global development. “Armed conflict, rights violations, and climate pressures are driving large-scale forced displacement, including among scientists, engineers, and highly skilled professionals,” he said. “Supporting their continued engagement in science is crucial to maintaining development during crises and for recovery afterward.”

The conference is hosted at the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei, one of Italy’s oldest and most distinguished scientific institutions. Roberto Antonelli, president of the Accademia, said the event underscores the shared responsibility of scientific bodies to support researchers and international cooperation in times of crisis.

Former Bank of Italy Director Ignazio Visco, who served in that role from 2011 to 2023 and is a member of the Accademia, welcomed participants at the opening and set the tone for proceedings by emphasising that knowledge must be actively protected and deployed as a resource.

OWSD, founded in 1987 and based at the offices of TWAS in Trieste, is a programme unit of UNESCO and was the first international forum to unite eminent women scientists from the developing and developed worlds with the objective of strengthening their role in scientific and technological leadership. Discussions at the conference are expected to inform a forthcoming collaborative book and contribute to OWSD’s long-term commitment to inclusive science diplomacy.