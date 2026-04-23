South Korea Air Force Apologises for F-15K Collision Caused by In-Flight Filming

South Korea’s air force issued a formal apology on Thursday, April 23, 2026, after a state audit publicly revealed that a mid-air collision between two F-15K fighter jets in December 2021 was caused by a pilot conducting uncoordinated manoeuvres to secure personal footage during a formation flight.

The apology followed a report released on Wednesday by the state Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI), which found that unplanned manoeuvres for personal filming led to the collision between two F-15K jets during a formation flight near the city of Daegu in December 2021.

According to the audit, the pilot, identified only as Major A, told other members of the formation during the pre-flight briefing that he wanted to film the flight on his last sortie before a reassignment. After completing the mission and returning toward base, he began recording with a camera he had brought onboard. When the pilot of the other aircraft offered to take photos of him, he instructed the back-seat officer in his own jet to record video instead.

The BAI says the pilot then carried out an uncoordinated manoeuvre, climbing and banking his aircraft so its upper side would be visible in the footage. The aircraft climbed from 13,140 feet to 13,240 feet while travelling at 312 knots and rolled to 137 degrees. The wingman’s tail struck the lead jet’s wing as both crews attempted evasive action.

The collision involved repair costs totalling KRW 878,709,963, including the replacement of 45 parts on one aircraft and six parts on the other. No injuries were reported.

The pilot argued that his pre-flight mention of wanting photographs amounted to implied consent from the formation. The BAI rejected that argument, saying a vague reference to wanting a picture did not constitute approval for the specific manoeuvre that followed, and cited testimony from other pilots that the move was sudden. The mission leader told auditors he had been flying ahead in level flight at the time and had no way to anticipate the manoeuvre.

Although the BAI concluded the pilot bore responsibility for the full damage amount, it reduced his financial liability by 90%, ordering him to repay approximately KRW 87,870,996, around $62,000. The reduction reflected mitigating factors, including evidence that in-flight filming had not been strictly controlled by the air force itself, a finding the auditors used to assign the institution a share of the systemic blame.

Local media reported the pilot was suspended, left military service, and moved to commercial airline flying. The air force said it is tightening flight safety rules to prevent a repeat of the incident.