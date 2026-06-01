Afoko Urges NPP Unity Over Old Divisions

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman Paul Afoko has urged members to set aside old divisions and focus on unity and grassroots organising to return the party to power.

He made the appeal in separate meetings with regional executives, the Council of Elders and party patrons in the Western North, Ahafo, Bono and Bono East regions, part of consultative engagements he is holding nationwide. Afoko said the party should not be held back by people fixed on settling old scores instead of solving present problems.

“We must build bridges to the future, not the past,” he told one gathering.

Afoko argued that the youth and many other members have little appetite for accounts of who wronged whom in the past or during the 2024 campaign, and instead want to see the party they believed in restored to office. He pressed them to concentrate on unity and on strengthening structures at the grassroots, with greater involvement from younger members.

Those themes anchor what he calls his 3R agenda, built around reuniting, rebuilding and recapturing power in 2028. He asked members to drop language and tactics that reopen past conflicts, warning that such fights do not serve the party’s interest.

Explaining his decision to take a public role, Afoko said he had spent years supporting the NPP quietly from behind the scenes, but recent developments had pushed him to step forward. Getting the party back to winning ways, he said, begins with unity of purpose.

He framed the coming period as a test of whether the party’s politics would mature or stay trapped in cycles of blame, expressing optimism that members who love the NPP would rally behind the goal of making Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the next President of Ghana. The regional tour, he said, forms part of a wider effort to reconnect with the base and reposition the party’s message around development and inclusion ahead of the next election.

Afoko, who served as NPP National Chairman from 2014 to 2015, is seeking to return to the role, with the consultations feeding into the party’s upcoming National Delegates Conference following its 2024 election defeat