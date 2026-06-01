Treasury Bills Miss Target for Second Straight Auction

The government’s Treasury bill auction has fallen short of target for a second straight week, raising fresh concerns about investor appetite and the state’s domestic financing options.

At the latest sale, the government sought GH¢5.892 billion but drew bids of only GH¢4.917 billion, an undersubscription of GH¢975.44 million, or 16.55 percent below target. The Treasury accepted GH¢4.866 billion of the bids submitted, leaving a funding gap of GH¢1.026 billion against the original target.

The results published by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) extend a reversal from the strong oversubscription that marked much of the year, and they sharpen questions about liquidity in the domestic debt market. Coming so soon after a brief rebound in demand, the back to back shortfalls suggest the easy conditions that previously supported aggressive borrowing may be loosening.

Demand stayed concentrated at the short end of the yield curve. The 91 day bill drew GH¢3.4 billion, the bulk of investor interest, while the 182 day bill attracted GH¢749.67 million and the 364 day instrument took GH¢797.98 million in bids.

Yields also climbed across all tenors, a sign that investors want better returns before committing funds. The rate on the 91 day bill rose from 4.9143 percent to 4.9901 percent, the 182 day edged up from 7.0406 percent to 7.0434 percent, and the 364 day moved from 10.3716 percent to 10.4593 percent.

The timing is awkward for the government. With revenue performance already tight, weaker participation in the Treasury bill (T-bill) market leaves fewer domestic options to fund expenditure, sustain ongoing programmes and manage cash flow. The mix of softer demand and rising yields forces a difficult choice between accepting higher borrowing costs, trimming spending plans, or pushing harder on revenue mobilisation to close the gap.

A single auction does not signal a crisis. But two consecutive shortfalls point to thinning liquidity, and if the pattern holds it could add pressure on fiscal operations at a time when budget discipline remains critical.