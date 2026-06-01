Road Contractors Push Back on Citizen Monitoring Call

The head of Ghana’s road contractors has pushed back on the Roads Minister’s call for citizens to film and report on construction sites, warning it could unfairly implicate contractors working to specification.

Stephen Kwaku Attatsi, President of the Association of Road Contractors Ghana, told The High Street Journal that public reporting brings more confusion than accountability to a technically complex process. His comments follow a call by Minister for Roads and Highways Governs Kwame Agbodza for Ghanaians to take ownership of road projects in their areas and record and share videos to help the ministry track contractor performance.

The minister’s appeal, framed as a citizen accountability drive, was welcomed in some quarters as a practical tool for real time monitoring in a sector long dogged by oversight gaps and late delivery. Speaking at a citizens’ engagement in the Savannah Region, Agbodza urged residents to “Own it. Report to us.”

Attatsi argued that ordinary citizens lack the engineering knowledge to read a site correctly, and that reports built on incomplete information could wrongly cast suspicion on contractors who are fully compliant. A resident might see an excavation about seven metres deep, he said, with no way of knowing whether it is required, on schedule or correctly dimensioned, so the resulting report, however well meant, would not be technically grounded.

Monitoring, he maintained, belongs with the supervising engineers deployed on each project, who assess work daily against contract specifications and report through the proper technical chain. Citizen video, in his view, substitutes sentiment for measurement and risks generating political noise rather than usable information.

He also rejected the common perception that local contractors deliver poorer roads than foreign firms. Foreign contractors, he noted, rely on Ghanaian engineers and rent Ghanaian equipment, so any quality gap does not stem from nationality. The real problem, he said, is political interference in project specifications, where contractors are pressed to stretch budgets across more kilometres than the money can cover, leaving roads thinner and less durable. No contractor would willingly deliver substandard work and court the reputational damage, he added, noting that failure begins when funds do not match the instructed scope and a contractor told to extend coverage cannot also lay a thicker surface without extra money.

On ministerial site visits, Attatsi was supportive, describing them as a duty rather than an exceptional measure and recommending that technical committee members accompany the minister. His caveat was procedural. Sites, he said, should be notified in advance and visits treated as engagement rather than forensic inspection, especially in rural settings where terrain, weather, waterlogging and community litigation introduce variables that broad oversight cannot easily capture.

The exchange points to a wider tension in Ghana’s infrastructure system, between the political push for visible accountability and the technical reality of how projects are managed. Both men are ultimately responding to the same complaint: road projects that take too long and deliver too little.