Afoko Brings 3R Unity Drive to Savannah NPP

New Patriotic Party (NPP) national chairmanship hopeful Awentami Paul Afoko carried his reconciliation campaign to the Savannah Region on Friday, meeting regional executives, the Council of Elders, and party patrons in Damongo in what participants described as a moment of closure and renewed resolve.

The engagement, held at the NPP’s Savannah Regional Secretariat, moved quickly past ceremony. Those present told Afoko directly that his return to contest the chairmanship — more than a decade after serving as national chairman between 2014 and 2015 before his suspension — was well timed and symbolically significant for a party still processing the 2024 election defeat.

Afoko presented his “3R” agenda of Reunite, Rebuild, and Recapture, pressing regional leaders not to wait for 2028 before acting. He called for immediate reinforcement of polling station structures, improved voter data systems, and grassroots mobilisation that begins now rather than in an election year.

“The NPP’s strength is that we absorb setbacks and return to fight smarter,” Afoko told the gathering.

The Savannah engagement carries strategic weight for Afoko’s northern pitch. The NPP lost significant ground across the five northern regions in the last general election, and party elders — including the Ashanti Regional Council of Elders who backed Afoko last month — have explicitly tied their support to his ability to help reclaim the north. Savannah is part of that recovery map.

Regional executives responded warmly, with several describing Afoko’s patience through years outside the spotlight as evidence of the character the party needs at the national level. The meeting closed with expressions of unanimous support from the floor.

The Savannah stop extends Afoko’s rolling tour of regional consultations as he seeks to consolidate the delegate relationships that will determine the outcome of the NPP’s upcoming national executive elections.