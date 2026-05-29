Ghana Coders Hit 12,623 Completions in Weeks

Over 12,600 Ghanaians have completed courses under Phase Two of the One Million Coders Programme (OMCP) since its launch on 11 May 2026, signalling strong early momentum for the government’s flagship digital skills initiative.

Analytics from the programme’s learning platforms confirm 12,623 course completions recorded in under three weeks, spanning students, entrepreneurs, teachers, public servants, market women, persons with disabilities and young professionals across all 16 regions.

The figures reflect the broad demographic reach OMCP has achieved through its three delivery channels: in-person training centres, virtual instruction, and self-paced online learning. The programme currently operates across 130 learning centres nationwide, each equipped with specialised laptops configured for coding and digital training.

The Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations says the milestone confirms the programme is building a generation of digitally empowered citizens capable of launching businesses, securing employment, and developing homegrown solutions.

The OMCP offers 30 courses with durations ranging from 10 to 250 hours, giving participants flexibility to pursue paths aligned with their skills and career goals.

Enrolment remains open. Ghanaians can register at www.onemillioncoders.gov.gh, email [email protected], or call 030 983 919 / 030 398 3914.