Court Clears GAMPA’s Lawsuit Against Medicine Regulator TMPC

The Accra High Court has dismissed an application by the Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) seeking to terminate a lawsuit brought against it by the Ghana Alternative Medical Practitioners Association (GAMPA), ruling today, May 29, that the case raises serious legal questions deserving full trial.

GAMPA had sued TMPC arguing that Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) practices fall outside the council’s regulatory authority. The association further contended that TMPC’s assertion of jurisdiction over CAM practitioners is ultra vires, unlawful and void under Ghanaian law.

TMPC moved to have the suit struck out before trial, but the court rejected that application, finding that GAMPA’s claims disclose a reasonable cause of action. The matter now proceeds to a substantive hearing, with the court adjourning to July 15, 2026, for application for directions.

The case centres on whether TMPC, established under Act 575 to regulate traditional medicine, holds lawful authority over CAM practitioners who work within disciplines such as naturopathy, homeopathy, chiropractic care, Ayurveda, acupuncture, nutritional therapy, hydrotherapy and wellness coaching. GAMPA has maintained that those practices are distinct from indigenous traditional medicine and therefore outside TMPC’s mandate.

Practitioners affiliated with GAMPA had cited regulatory harassment, threats of prosecution and reputational damage arising from TMPC’s enforcement activities as part of the basis for the lawsuit.

The July hearing will set out the specific issues for trial and determine further case management steps. The outcome is expected to clarify the legal boundary between traditional and alternative medicine regulation in Ghana.