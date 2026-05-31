Trump Pushes Tougher Terms In Iran Peace Deal

US President Donald Trump is demanding tougher terms in a proposed deal to end the war with Iran, US media reported Saturday, leaving negotiations unresolved after talks this week.

The New York Times reported that Trump’s revisions strengthen several core parts of the draft, which officials have now sent back to Tehran for review. The outlet said it remained unclear exactly which clauses had changed. Axios reported separately that the president wants firmer language on the points he treats as decisive, chief among them how Iran’s nuclear materials would be secured and disposed of.

The hardening of the US position followed a White House Situation Room meeting on Friday that ended without a final determination, US sources told AFP. Trump has demanded that the Strait of Hormuz be “immediately open” to shipping and that any agreement guarantee Iran never builds a nuclear weapon.

Iranian state media has pushed back, with the Fars news agency arguing that some of Trump’s stated conditions clash with the text already exchanged between the two sides. Tehran has also resisted surrendering its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, a dispute that could stall talks for several more days.

The conflict erupted after joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and has rattled global energy markets, largely because of disruption to the Strait of Hormuz. The narrow waterway carries roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply, making its reopening central to any settlement.

A decision on whether the revised framework can end the war now rests on Tehran’s response and Trump’s final approval, neither of which had come at the time of reporting.