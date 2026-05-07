Deputy Minister Expands China Visit Beyond Transport to Tourism and Culture

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, led a high-level delegation to China as part of government efforts to modernise Ghana’s public transport system and expand the national fleet with advanced, environmentally friendly vehicles.

But she did not only explore the transport sector but also tourism, arts and culture in China.

The deputy minister visited the International Culture Center and Hand-In-Hand International Culture Exchange Fund to also seek support from the Chinese government.

Established in the year 2011, the centre is specialised in international culture exchange and project cooperation.

In terms of international operations, over the past decade, Hand-In-Hand has cumulatively provided living services to over 5,000 senior officials from more than 150 countries during their studies at the International Defence College of the National Defence University; established stable national inspection cooperation with the international programme classes of the School of Public Policy and Management at Tsinghua University; and particularly supported the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce’s Science, Technology, and Equipment Industry Chamber of Commerce in establishing the “International Activity Center”, “International Client Center”, and “International Consultation Center” in Beijing.

In terms of domestic services, Hand-In-Hand regularly conducts specialised research on promoting local industrial investment and development, as well as studies on digital fiscal construction, in collaboration with the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and related research institutions.

The centre has established an investment database covering over 4,000 enterprises for industrial investment promotion in different regions, capable of providing high-quality research findings and constructive reference suggestions for investment attraction and order acquisition.

To date, the centre has organised delegation visits to over 20 countries across the Americas, Europe, and Asia and has hosted more than 2,000 delegations totalling over 33,000 visitors from more than 60 countries and regions.

It has organised over 2,000 performances, exhibitions, conferences, and forums covering a wide range of fields, including culture and arts, science and technology, politics and economy, ethnicity and religion, education and administration, news and publishing, and academic research. Under its umbrella, the China Friendship Publishing Company and the International Cultural Exchange Media Co., Ltd. Have published and distributed over 4,000 types of books and more than 3,000 types of audio-visual products.

The centre actively organises various cultural and artistic exhibitions, performances, lectures, and other events, inviting renowned artists and troupes from both China and abroad to participate.

Concurrently, the centre is proactively facilitating exchange tours for Chinese artists to perform overseas, thereby promoting Chinese culture and arts on the global stage.

On education, the centre is committed to promoting international educational exchange and cooperation by implementing various educational exchange programmes.

It has established partnerships with educational institutions in multiple countries, organising student exchange activities and teacher training programmes, among other initiatives.

These efforts provide Chinese teachers and students with opportunities to study and engage abroad, broadening their international perspectives.

Simultaneously, they offer opportunities for international teachers and students to gain insights into Chinese education, thereby facilitating the exchange and mutual learning of diverse educational philosophies and methodologies.

In the area of scientific and technological exchange and innovation cooperation, the centre focuses on facilitating exchanges and innovation cooperation in the field of science and technology. It organises events such as science and technology forums and seminars, creating platforms for exchange and cooperation between domestic and international technology enterprises and research institutions.

These initiatives promote the sharing and exchange of scientific and technological information, as well as the transformation and application of scientific and technological achievements.

Numerous experts and corporate representatives from both China and abroad are invited to participate in these events to jointly explore cutting-edge issues in scientific and technological development, thereby advancing international cooperation and progress in relevant scientific and technological fields.

Apart from the above, the centre is also into public welfare cultural exchange activities, and here it actively undertakes public welfare cultural exchange activities, with a focus on addressing the cultural needs of underprivileged groups.

Through initiatives such as donating cultural supplies and organising public welfare cultural lectures, it provides cultural support and assistance to impoverished regions and vulnerable communities.

The centre’s donation campaigns for poverty-stricken areas and medical supply aid programmes have delivered a significant number of books and educational materials to children in these regions. Additionally, it mobilises volunteers to conduct cultural tutoring sessions, thereby enriching their cultural lives and contributing to greater social equity and harmonious development.

It was in line with these and many other future opportunities that Madam Affo-Toffey, who is also the Member of Parliament for Jomoro; the Ghanaian delegation; and the officials of the Ghanaian Embassy in Beijing visited the centre to explore.

Officials at the International Culture Center and Hand-In-Hand International Culture Exchange Fund promised the Ghanaian delegation their support in the areas above.

Madam Affo-Toffey applied for vehicles from the centre for the Ghana government.

Mr. Seth Agyenim Boateng of the Ghana embassy in Beijing promised to follow up on the Chinese government cars application request.