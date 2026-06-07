Accra Building Collapse Kills One, Search Ongoing

A building collapsed in Accra’s Avenor area early Sunday, killing one person and trapping others beneath the rubble as rescue teams worked through the morning to clear the debris.

The collapse, reported at approximately 4:25 a.m. near the Melcom Plus shopping centre, brought the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), police and military personnel to the scene. An adjoining mosque also partially caved in during the incident, widening the damage to structures in the immediate area.

Rescue teams pulled survivors from the wreckage, with at least two transported to the Ridge Hospital with injuries and still receiving treatment on Sunday. Witnesses identified the deceased as a male worker known in the area.

Firefighters from the Circle Fire Station and GNFS Headquarters led the search, using specialised equipment to reach sections blocked by heavy debris before crews brought in an excavator to move larger pieces of concrete and metal. Authorities urged the public to keep clear of the site to allow operations to proceed without obstruction.

The building came down during persistent overnight rainfall. The incident marked the second recorded collapse in Accra within a week, feeding long-standing concerns about enforcement of building codes and the structural consequences of construction practices that routinely bypass safety standards.

Authorities had not determined the cause as of Sunday afternoon. Officials said formal investigations would begin once rescue operations concluded.