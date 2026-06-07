South Africa Warns Ghana Over Repatriation Misinformation

South Africa has formally rebuked Ghana’s foreign minister for what it calls misinformation about the repatriation of Ghanaian nationals, warning Accra against further public spectacles that damage bilateral relations.

In a detailed statement, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, described comments by his Ghanaian counterpart, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, as “deeply disappointing” and riddled with inaccuracies. Lamola disputed several claims, including assertions about casualties among African nationals during recent attacks on foreign communities in South Africa that triggered the emergency evacuations.

“We will not continue to tolerate these public spectacles,” Lamola said.

On the hospitalisation claim, Lamola said his government had received no information confirming that 15 Ghanaians were in South African hospitals, adding that Ghana’s High Commissioner in Pretoria had not shared details about even one individual named in recent media interviews.

Figures from the 27 May repatriation flight deepened the dispute. South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs and Border Management Authority found that roughly 90 per cent of the 300 passengers were undocumented. Most had overstayed their visas, some by more than a year, and the Ghanaian Embassy was required to issue emergency travel certificates before the flight could depart.

Beyond the repatriation dispute, Lamola warned that Pretoria would contest any legal action Ghana filed against South African companies, which maintain a significant commercial presence in Ghana across telecoms, banking and retail. He also revealed he had written directly to Ablakwa raising concerns about conditions for South African businesses in Ghana and said he was prepared to publish the letter if its existence was denied.

Ghana’s Foreign Ministry had not issued a public response at the time of publication.

Despite the sharp exchanges, Lamola said both countries could still resolve migration questions through direct talks or at the African Union level.