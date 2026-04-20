Access Bank Ghana MD Urges Women to Own Their Value and Step Into Leadership

Access Bank (Ghana) Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing women’s leadership following its participation in the StandOut Executive Women Leaders Breakfast in Accra, where Managing Director Pearl Nkrumah delivered a direct challenge to senior and emerging women leaders across industries.

The event, hosted by Leading Ladies Network in partnership with HQ Consulting Ltd at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, brought together a curated group of women executives under the theme “REACH for Change.”

Addressing participants, Nkrumah called on women to move beyond competence and take deliberate ownership of their career trajectories. “The question is no longer whether women are capable of leading, it is whether we are prepared to step forward, own our value, and lead with clarity and confidence. Real change begins when we make that decision,” she said.

Drawing from her leadership experience across global banking institutions, she shared practical insights on navigating corporate environments, building resilience, and making bold decisions under pressure. She placed particular emphasis on professional presence as a leadership tool, urging women to be deliberate about how they show up, communicate their value, and occupy spaces of influence.

The programme also featured a masterclass on “The Power of Professional Presence” led by Yawa Hansen-Quao, founder of Leading Ladies Network and Curator for the StandOut Women’s Leadership Programme, and a panel discussion on “Life, Love and Leadership,” which explored the intersection of professional ambition and personal realities. Irene Stella Agyenim-Boateng, Vice Chairman of the Public Services Commission, delivered a second keynote address, sharing perspectives on transformational leadership within the public sector.

Access Bank’s participation in the event sits within a broader institutional record on gender inclusion. The bank ranked second among Ghana’s most gender-diverse boards in the 2025 Ghana Board Diversity Index, with 44 percent female board representation, significantly above the national average of 25 percent. The bank operates with a woman board chair and woman chief operating officer alongside 50 percent female non-executive directors.