Ahantaman Community Bank Posts Near-Doubling of Profits at 38th AGM

Ahantaman Community Bank has reported a near-doubling of its profits for the 2025 financial year, with all key performance indicators recording substantial growth across deposits, total assets and income, as the bank also marked the retirement of its long-serving chief executive.

Board Chairman Rt. Rev. Daniel De-Graft Brace disclosed the results at the bank’s 38th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Apowa in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

Total income rose 54.16 percent from GH¢105,797,285 in 2024 to GH¢163,095,702 in 2025. Profit Before Tax grew 91 percent from GH¢20,500,631 to GH¢39,337,839, while Profit After Tax climbed 90.04 percent from GH¢14,024,102 to GH¢26,651,839. Deposits increased 42 percent from GH¢367,253,780 to GH¢522,553,765, and total assets expanded 45.23 percent from GH¢430,559,105 to GH¢625,311,473. The board recommended a dividend of GH¢0.13 per share, amounting to GH¢6.6 million, representing 24.28 percent of profit after tax.

Rt. Rev. De-Graft Brace attributed the performance to prudent management, strategic leadership and a sustained commitment to delivering value to shareholders. On corporate social responsibility, he noted the bank invested GH¢905,941 in community initiatives, including the renovation of the assembly hall of Baidoo Bonsoe Senior High Technical School. The bank’s achievements during the year earned it recognition as Rural Bank of the Year at the 2025 Ghana Business Standards Awards, Achievement in Enterprise Award at the Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Africa Leadership Awards, and Best Rural and Community Bank in Customer Relations by the Financial Inclusion Advocacy Centre.

The AGM also served as a farewell for outgoing Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Afful-Eshun. Afful-Eshun joined the bank in 2001 as a Project Officer and rose through the ranks before being appointed substantive CEO in July 2014, serving for over two decades in total. He received multiple personal honours during his final year, including Most Outstanding CEO in Rural Banking 2025 and Exemplary Leadership in Rural Banking at the Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards.

Curtis William Bretuo, Acting Managing Director of ARB Apex Bank, praised Afful-Eshun’s contribution to the bank’s trajectory. “As the CEO brings his career to a close on an exceptionally high note, many of the milestones we celebrate today were achieved under his leadership. He is taking his bow while the applause is still loud,” he said. Bretuo also noted that the Bank of Ghana is implementing reforms within the rural and community banking sector to strengthen resilience, efficiency and long-term sustainability.

Solomon Amankwah, Executive Director of the Association of Community Banks, said the results went beyond the numbers. “They reflect discipline, strong governance structures and prudent risk management,” he said. Western Regional Minister Joseph Nelson also commended the bank for its contribution to local economic development.