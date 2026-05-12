A Night to Remember: Ghana Sets the Stage for Africa with a Dazzling Opening Ceremony

Ghana delivered a spectacular opening to the 24th African Senior Athletics Championships, setting the tone for what promises to be an unforgettable competition.

The opening ceremony, held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, was a vibrant display of culture, creativity, and national pride. From electrifying musical performances to visually stunning choreography, the event captured the essence of Ghana while celebrating the unity of the African continent.

Dignitaries, athletes, and fans were treated to rich cultural showcases that blended tradition with modern expression, an intentional effort by organisers to present Ghana as both rooted in heritage and forward-looking.

Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, representing the President of the Republic of Ghana, in his opening address, described the unifying force of sports, calling it “one of the greatest instruments for shaping national pride, inspiring young people, and strengthening brotherhood across Africa.”

He encouraged African nations to continue to invest in sports infrastructure, youth development, coaching, sports science, and talent discovery: “Our responsibility is to create an environment for them to thrive.”

Mr. Kofi Adams, Minister of Sports and Recreation, welcomed the athletes and fans, describing the event as a family gathering of the continent. He noted that Africa has produced some of the finest athletic talents the world has ever seen. He called for reforms on Africa’s integration agenda and highlighted the need to include sports. He said: “If Africa is serious about integration, then sports must become part of that integration agenda because sports already do what politics and economics sometimes struggle to achieve.”

Mr. Adams encouraged visitors to experience more than the stadium: “Feel the warmth of our people, experience our culture, build friendships across borders, create memories beyond competition because long after the medals are counted what remains are the human connections that sports have created.”

Lord Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics, said it was an honour to be part of the 24th Edition of the Championships, praising Ghana for hosting the event for the first time.

He noted that Athletics in Africa was in good shape citing successes and strong performances by African athletes globally.

Mr. Coe was confident that “Accra will provide a magnificent stage for athletes to inspire and entertain over the next six days.”

Athletes from across Africa marched proudly during the parade of nations, drawing loud cheers from an enthusiastic crowd. For many, it was a powerful reminder of who we are as a people and a continent.

Awarding-winning Ghanaian artist, Stonebwoy, who headlined the event, together with the Energetic Edem, Afronita and the Afro Star Kids dazzled with electrifying performances that left attendees and fans asking for more.

Among the dignitaries present were Mr. Tuwei Jackson, Vice President of the Confederation of African Athletics; Mr. Richard Akpokavie, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, alongside other distinguished guests and delegates.

As the competition officially begins, the spotlight now shifts to the track, but the opening night will undoubtedly remain one of the defining highlights of Accra 2026.