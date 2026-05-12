Ghana Issues First Mariculture Licence in Blue Economy Push

Ghana has granted its first-ever provisional mariculture licence to Gold Coast Mariculture Limited, opening a new chapter in the country’s blue economy development and marking the start of commercial marine fish cultivation under a regulated sustainability framework.

Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Emelia Arthur presented the licence on May 12, 2026, on behalf of the Ministry and the Fisheries Commission, authorising the company to cultivate high-value marine species including Cobia, Red Snapper and Pompano in what will become Ghana’s first commercial mariculture project.

Arthur described the licence as more than a regulatory document, saying it represents innovation, research, skills development and new investment opportunities for Ghana’s fisheries and aquaculture sector. She said the project marks a new frontier that could create jobs, build technical expertise and expand responsible aquaculture production while meeting national laws and international standards.

She commended Gold Coast Mariculture Limited for its pioneering vision and acknowledged the collaborative role of the Fisheries Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) and other stakeholders whose input contributed to the project’s approval.

Chief Executive Officer of Gold Coast Mariculture Limited, Evans Kwadwzo Danso, pledged the company’s commitment to delivering a project that would reflect well on the Ministry and Fisheries Commission, saying the company would work closely with its operational and technical teams during implementation.

The Ministry said the provisional licence reflects the government’s commitment to responsible private sector participation in fisheries development, adding that the project would be closely monitored to ensure long-term economic and environmental benefits for Ghana.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to diversify Ghana’s blue economy, strengthen food security and ease pressure on increasingly depleted wild fish stocks along the country’s coastline.