World Bank Backs Ghana’s Reform Path at Washington Spring Meetings

The World Bank has moved beyond routine encouragement to offer its clearest institutional endorsement yet of Ghana’s economic recovery, telling senior government officials at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C. this week that the country’s reform programme is gaining durable traction.

The meetings, running from April 13 to 19, 2026, brought together finance ministers, central bank governors, development partners, and global investors to deliberate on economic priorities and strategies for sustainable growth. Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson led a high-level Ghanaian delegation that included Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama and senior officials from both institutions.

At bilateral discussions with World Bank Regional Vice President for Western and Central Africa, Ousmane Diagana, Dr. Forson stated that Ghana has stabilised its economy and is firmly on the path to debt sustainability, with a deliberate shift in focus from stabilisation to growth. The two sides agreed to deepen collaboration across commercial agriculture and agribusiness, energy, particularly gas-to-power and gas-to-fertiliser projects, education and human capital development, and infrastructure to ease the movement of goods.

World Bank officials characterised Ghana’s performance as more than a cyclical rebound. Seynabou Sakho, Regional Practice Director for Prosperity covering Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment, said the country’s fiscal reforms, particularly in debt restructuring and macroeconomic management, are drawing attention across the region as a potential reference point for other economies navigating similar pressures.

Trina Hague, Regional Practice Director for People covering Education, Health and Social Protection, pointed to the government’s decision to maintain social protection spending through a period of fiscal tightening as central to preserving stability during the adjustment process.

Dr. Forson cited a decline in inflation from around 23 percent to 3.2 percent, alongside improved exchange rate stability, as the clearest markers of the turnaround. He also highlighted the World Bank’s recent decision to increase its Development Policy Operation (DPO) funding to Ghana by over $400 million as a further vote of confidence in the country’s reform trajectory, and signalled a strategic shift in how borrowed resources are deployed, with emphasis on measurable public impact over volume.

Ghana is on course to exit its International Monetary Fund (IMF) Extended Credit Facility programme in August 2026, making this week’s meetings a critical opportunity to consolidate momentum and secure new partnerships ahead of that transition.

The government has outlined a next-phase agenda targeting agriculture, energy, education, and infrastructure as the sectors most likely to convert macroeconomic stability into job creation and inclusive growth.