Ghana Certifies 30 Energy Auditors as Commission Warns Efficiency Still Underused

Ghana has certified 30 energy audit professionals in what the Energy Commission has described as a critical step toward closing the gap between the country’s rising energy consumption and its underutilised efficiency potential.

The certifications were presented at the Second Energy Audit Certification and Awards ceremony held at the Ghana Institution of Engineering in Accra on April 10, 2026. The event was organised by the Energy Commission in collaboration with the Ghana Institution of Engineering under the theme “A Greener Ghana: The Role of the Energy Audit Professional.”

Acting Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission, Adwoa Serwaa Bondzie, told participants that energy efficiency remains the most cost-effective and cleanest tool available to meet growing national energy needs, yet it continues to be significantly underused. “As our economy grows, so does our demand for energy and with it the responsibility to use that energy wisely and efficiently,” she said. “Yet it remains one of the most underutilised resources.”

She urged the newly certified professionals, trained under the Sustainable Energy Service Centres (SESCs) initiative — to see themselves as frontline change agents. “You are problem solvers, advisors and change agents,” she told them, adding that their work in identifying inefficiencies in buildings and facilities would ease pressure on the national grid and advance Ghana’s climate commitments.

Bondzie also connected the certification programme to the government’s broader economic reset agenda, noting that energy efficiency and the clean energy transition are central to achieving fiscal sustainability and inclusive growth.

Board Chairman of the Energy Commission, Professor John Gatsi, went further, announcing plans to make energy audits mandatory for facilities nationwide. He said auditors would play a key role in helping businesses and households plan and manage their energy budgets, and that efficient energy systems could lower financing costs for businesses undertaking upgrades.

Chairperson of the occasion, former President of the Ghana Institution of Engineering, Ing. Kwabena Bempong, cautioned the new professionals against compromising their integrity, warning that false reporting would undermine the very purpose of the profession. “A greener Ghana cannot be built on false reports,” he said. “Every kilowatt-hour you save is a gift to future generations.”

Among the award winners recognised at the ceremony, Daniel Kudjo Junior Dogbey emerged top in the Sustainable Energy Management Professional category, with Mavis Anim Adjei named the best female performer. Peter Boafor and Reina Kutriye Bagina were honoured in the Sustainable Energy Audit Professional category, while Mireku Kumah Kwame placed first in the Energy Audit Practical category.