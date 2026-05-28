Woman Stabs Boyfriend at Work Over Refused Money Demand

A woman is being sought by authorities in South Africa after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend at his workplace following a dispute over money in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning on Ireland Street in the Verulam Central Business District. According to Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), officers were dispatched to the scene and arrived to find the man bleeding from stab wounds.

The victim told responders that the woman, who is also the mother of his six-month-old son, arrived at his place of employment and demanded money. When he declined, she reportedly grabbed a knife from within the store and attacked him before fleeing on foot ahead of the arrival of first responders.

RUSA officers administered initial assistance at the scene. The suspect had not been apprehended at the time of reporting, and a search was underway.