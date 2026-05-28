Ghana’s AI Summit Drive Puts Sovereign Data in Focus

With the second Pan African Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Summit (PAAIS) scheduled for Accra in September, policy analysts and business leaders are calling on Ghana to treat AI not as a future aspiration but as a present layer of economic infrastructure requiring the same investment and governance as roads, electricity, and financial systems.

The summit, set for September 22 to 23 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, will be held under the theme “Scaling Africa’s Ethical AI and Innovation Ecosystem: Youth Empowerment, Policy, Partnerships and Skills.” It returns after an inaugural 2025 edition that drew approximately 1,000 participants and delegates from more than 30 countries.

Ghana’s recent launch of its National AI Strategy and the government’s announced plan to invest in a $250 million AI Computing Centre, with an initial $20 million allocated for short and medium-term implementation, have raised the stakes for what the summit must deliver. Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation Samuel Nartey George, who is expected to speak at the summit, has been at the forefront of the strategy, with plans covering data governance, computing infrastructure, and ethical AI deployment.

A key concern raised ahead of September’s gathering is digital sovereignty. Analysts warn that Africa cannot build a competitive AI economy if its data, computing power, models, and technical standards remain largely controlled by foreign entities. The argument is not against global partnerships, but for structuring them around mutual value, local capacity, and long-term ownership.

The proposed AI Computing Centre is being positioned as a national asset that could support universities, startups, government agencies, and private firms currently lacking affordable access to advanced computing. But computing capacity alone is considered insufficient without a matching investment in AI literacy, data science, software engineering, and sector-specific digital skills.

The Ghana UAE Innovation and Technology Hub, announced at the inaugural summit, represents a one billion dollar Memorandum of Understanding signed with Dubai’s Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation and Presight AI, with construction planned for 2026 in Ningo Prampram and a mandate to create thousands of high-value jobs.

Financial institutions have been identified as among those with the most to gain from responsible AI deployment, given the volumes of customer data they hold. However, analysts caution that poorly governed AI risks reinforcing bias, excluding vulnerable groups, and producing opaque decisions that citizens cannot challenge, particularly in credit, insurance, and public benefit allocation.

The summit’s partnerships include Brandeis University’s Center for Global Development and Sustainability and the University of Ghana Digital Youth Village, reflecting an emphasis on linking continental ambition to local talent development.